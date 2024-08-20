It Follows Sequel ‘They Follow’ Starts Filming in Los Angeles in January

The City of Angels will be the backdrop of Jaime “Jay” Height’s new nightmares! The sequel to ‘It Follows,’ titled ‘They Follow,’ will start filming in Los Angeles, California, in January 2025. As revealed earlier, David Robert Mitchell has returned to helm the horror feature, with Maika Monroe set to reprise her original character.

In the original film, Annie Marshall frantically tries to escape her home, only to be found dead on a beach the next morning. Meanwhile, university student Jay Height (Monroe) goes on a date with her boyfriend, Hugh, who mysteriously flees after pointing out a girl who only he can see. Later, Hugh and Jay have sex, and he reveals that he has passed a curse to her: an entity that can take on any human form and relentlessly pursue its target. If it catches Jay, it will kill her. As her friends try to help her escape, they discover that only passing the curse to someone else can buy her time. After failed attempts to kill the entity, Jay and her friend, Paul, ultimately defeat it in a pool, but the terror lingers as they walk away, uncertain if the nightmare is truly over.

The plot of ‘They Follow’ is currently under wraps. The movie’s narrative could take several directions, ranging from following a new group of characters plagued by the same terrifying entity, with Jay helping them, to delving deeper into the creature’s origins. One intriguing possibility is to continue the story of Jay, the original protagonist, as she becomes the hunter instead of the hunted. Armed with knowledge about the creature, she can embark on a mission to eradicate its existence.

Monroe is the only confirmed cast member for the sequel. In addition to the actress, it’s possible that other key characters, such as Jay’s friends who help her confront the entity, will feature in the film. Keir Gilchrist, in particular, may reprise his original role, Paul, given the ambiguous ending of ‘It Follows,’ which teases the birth of their romantic relationship. Lili Sepe as Kelly and Olivia Luccardi as Yara can also be expected.

Mitchell’s most recent work, ‘Under the Silver Lake,’ centers on Sam, a disillusioned young man who encounters a mysterious woman swimming in his apartment’s pool one night. Her sudden disappearance the next morning drives him on a quest across Los Angeles, during which he stumbles upon a bizarre conspiracy. The filmmaker also directed ‘The Myth of the American Sleepover,’ which explores the lives of four young people in Metro Detroit as they seek love and excitement on the final weekend of summer. He is currently completing ‘Flowervale Street,’ a mystery thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor.

Monroe recently garnered attention for her performance as Agent Lee Harker in Nicolas Cage‘s ‘Longlegs,’ in which she investigates a serial killer and deciphers clues concerning the occult to halt his horrifying spree. The actress also appeared as Case in ‘God Is a Bullet.’ Monroe’s forthcoming projects include ‘In Cold Light,’ in which she stars as Ava, a woman attempting to rebuild her life after prison but who is thrust into danger when she witnesses her twin’s murder, only to be forced to flee to survive.

In contrast with the sequel, the first installment was shot in Detroit. Monroe’s previous films, ‘The Guest’ and ‘Independence Day: Resurgence,’ were also shot in Los Angeles.

Read More: Hunter Schafer and Noomi Rapace’s ‘Palette’ Plot Details, Revealed