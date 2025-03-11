AD and Ollie: Is the Love is Blind Couple Still Together?

While many reality TV romances fade away, some go beyond the cameras and turn into truly heartwarming love stories. These rare connections prove that love can sometimes find a way, even in the most unconventional settings. In Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ Season 8 reunion episode, veterans Ollie Isaac and Amber Desiree “AD” Smith made a surprise appearance. They initially seemed to be there for a few announcements. However, the moment soon turned personal as they revealed some exciting news and confirmed that they had gotten together and shared where their romance currently stands.

AD and Ollie Shared Got Close to One Another While Filming a Reality TV Series

Amber Desiree “AD” Smith first appeared on Season 6 of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind,’ where she built a strong connection with Clay Gravesande. They bonded deeply in the pods and continued to navigate the different stages of their relationship. However, when their wedding day arrived, while AD was ready to say yes, Clay ultimately decided that moving forward with the marriage wouldn’t be the responsible choice for him. Ollie Isaac, on the other hand, was introduced in the first season of ‘Love is Blind: UK,’ where he got engaged to Demi Brown. Though they shared a meaningful journey, the latter eventually decided that while Ollie was a great person, he wasn’t the right one for her, and they parted ways at the altar.

Ollie later revealed that after his appearance on the season, he briefly dated Sharlotte, another contestant with whom he had connected in the pods. However, their relationship seemingly didn’t last long. AD and Ollie first crossed paths in Mexico while filming for Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ Season 3. While they haven’t shared much about what happened during the season, rumors about their romance started circulating after they were spotted enjoying a romantic meal together in September 2024. Speculation grew even stronger when they were seen holding hands at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France, in November 2024.

In the meantime, AD spent a lot of time in Ollie’s hometown in England, which further fueled speculation about their relationship. The couple made a surprise appearance on the ‘Love is Blind’ Season 8 reunion episode, where they shared a heartfelt clip of them walking along the beach. What followed was a beautifully romantic proposal from Ollie, which completely took AD by surprise. The excitement was evident in her eyes, and without a moment of hesitation, she said yes. They shared that from the moment they started talking, their connection had been deep and intentional, and they had focused on the things that truly mattered. Both credited their experiences on their respective seasons for the personal growth they had undergone, and many were overjoyed to see how far they had come together.

AD and Ollie Are Still Engaged to Each Other

The romance between AD and Ollie had been quietly developing for some time. When AD made an appearance on ‘Love is Blind’ Season 7, she had hinted that she was seeing someone but chose not to reveal any details. Now, as they openly share their love story, their connection truly feels magical. The way they describe their relationship exudes confidence, making it clear that they are making thoughtful and intentional choices. AD is someone who knows her worth and would never settle for anything less than she deserves, and her dynamic with Ollie seems to be in perfect harmony. They are still very much in love, and with their recent “hard launch” as a couple, there’s a lot to look forward to.

AD and Ollie Are Making Great Strides on Their Respective Digital Platforms

AD used to work in real estate, but ever since her popularity skyrocketed following her appearance on ‘Love is Blind,’ she has been thriving as a content creator, digital influencer, and reality TV star. She curates content around wellness, fashion, and lifestyle, building a strong online presence. In addition to her social media success, she has also launched her own podcast, ‘What’s the Reality?’ where she invites new guests each week to discuss love, relationships, pop culture, and more. Her ability to connect with audiences has only grown, making her one of the most dynamic personalities to emerge from the show.

Ollie built a career as a software sales professional, but since stepping into the spotlight, he has fully transitioned into the digital space as a creator. Now a public figure, he splits his time between London, England, and Los Angeles, California, and has collaborated with photographers and fashion brands. With a new reality TV series on the horizon, Ollie’s popularity is soaring, and his influence in the entertainment and fashion world continues to grow.

