All Creatures Great and Small Renewed For Season 5 at PBS and Channel 5

‘All Creatures Great and Small’ has been renewed for season 5 at PBS and Channel 5. The highly anticipated British show will be shot in Yorkshire Dales early next year. The series serves as a fresh adaptation of Wight’s literary works, succeeding the earlier BBC production that comprised 90 episodes spanning from 1978 to 1990.

Created by Ben Vanstone, ‘All Creatures Great and Small’ brings the enchanting tales of veterinarian James Herriot to life in its television adaptation, set against the stunning backdrop of 1930s Yorkshire Dales. Based on Herriot’s semi-autobiographical novels, the series unfolds the heartwarming narratives of veterinary challenges and community bonds. This charming blend of humor and drama offers viewers a captivating glimpse into the world of a young vet navigating the rustic landscapes of Yorkshire.

The newest season unfolds in 1940 amidst Winston Churchill’s assumption of office and escalating threats across Europe. In the concluding episode, Helen grapples with a sense of redundancy at Skeldale, while Mrs. Hall expresses concern for Siegfried. Both women are on the verge of discovering where their true belonging lies.

In Season 4, Nicholas Ralph returns as the young country vet James Herriot, now married to Rachel Shenton’s portrayal of Helen. Samuel West reprises his role as James’ mentor Siegfried Farnon, and Anna Madeley continues as Mrs. Hall, the matriarch of Skeldale House. Patricia Hodge returns as the eccentric Mrs. Pumphrey, accompanied by Derek as her pampered Pekingese Tricki. Neve McIntosh joins the cast as the highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, and James Anthony-Rose appears as the studious undergraduate vet student Richard Carmody, arriving at Skeldale under James’ guidance. Season 5 is expected to feature all of the familiar cast members.

The series is crafted by Playground Entertainment, producing for Channel 5 in the United Kingdom and PBS in the United States. In 2023, Yorkshire has emerged as a bustling filming hub for several prominent productions, including Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ and the Netflix miniseries ‘Bodies.’

