Eva Green’s ethereal presence in cinema has been nothing short of mesmerizing. Born into a lineage of artists, with her mother, Marlène Jobert, being a notable actress and her father, Walter Green, having dabbled in cinema, Eva’s natural inclination towards performing arts was undeniable. From embodying ethereal characters in Tim Burton’s fantasies like ‘Dark Shadows‘ (2012) and ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children’ (2016) to her haunting portrayal in the series ‘Penny Dreadful’ (2014-2016), she has made each portrayal memorable. For those curious about what she has been working on, here’s an exhaustive list of her upcoming movies and TV shows!

1. Blood on Snow (2027)

Cary Joji Fukunaga’s ‘Blood on Snow’ is an upcoming crime thriller centering on a hitman/fixer named Olav, whom his mob boss hires to kill the former’s unfaithful wife. Unfortunately, Olav falls for the woman and refrains from killing her, setting off a chain of events with tragic consequences that might just result in a mob war. Jo Nesbø and Ben Power adapted the screenplay from Nesbø’s novel. Green will star alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Olav), Benedict Cumberbatch (expected to play rival mob boss, the Fisherman), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Ben Mendelsohn, Pilou Asbæk, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Felicity Montagu, Robert Emms, Emma Laird, and Desmond Eastwood. Post-production is underway, and the movie will be released in 2027. It will be released in Spain on November 13, 2026. A 2027 US release date awaited.

2. Wednesday Season 3 (2027)

Green has been cast in the third season of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ as the allegedly missing sister of Morticia Addams, Aunt Ophelia. At the end of Season 2, when Morticia gives Wednesday Ophelia’s old journal, Wednesday’s powers come back in the form of a dreadful vision: Ophelia locked away in what seems to be a dungeon in Grandmama Hester’s (Joanna Lumley) mansion. It waits to be seen how things unfold and what connection Wednesday has with her aunt.

The returning cast includes Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams), Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Billie Piper (Isadora Capri), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Sheriff Ritchie Santiago), Victor Dorobantu (Thing), Evie Templeton (Agnes DeMille), with Joanna Lumley (Grandmama Hester Frump). Season 3 has begun filming and is set to arrive in 2027.

3. Trees are Watching (TBA)

Green and Murat Yıldırım will star in Bahman Ghobadi’s horror thriller feature ‘Trees are Watching.’ The story follows novelist Darya, who returns to her hometown with her deaf daughter to work on her new book. There she is haunted by the memory of twin girls from her childhood, and the two trees planted as their memorials. The cast also includes Murat Yildirim, Lucas Akoskin, and Zeynep Çamci. The movie will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2026 in September 2026. A theatrical release date is awaited. You can watch the trailer here.

Read More: Emilia Clarke: All New Movies and TV Shows Coming Out