Who is Brody? Who Plays Him in All’s Fair?

Love seems to be in the air in season 2 of ‘All’s Fair.’ Liberty Ronson is venturing out into a whole new dating scene that may or may not lead her into an unexpected romance with an old foe. On the other hand, extraneous circumstances in Allura’s life have compelled her to hire a live-in bodyguard, who just so happens to be a dreamboat. After the events of season 1, wherein Dina Standish loses the love of her life, Doug, it initially feels like she will be closing the chapter on romance for herself. However, the arrival of a certain young man with the confidence and conviction needed to coax the experienced lawyer out of her shell promises to change everything. Brody first enters the story in the sophomore season’s premiere episode. As his paths cross with Dina, the beginnings of what could be a whirlwind romance take root. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Brody Enters Dina’s Orbit as a Potential New Love Interest

Dina Standish suffers a great heartbreak in season 1, after Doug passes away after an uphill battle against cancer. The widow had a difficult time moving on from this death and even refused to part with her husband’s dead body for a few days. Nonetheless, eventually she was able to claw her way out of the depths of despair thanks to the love and support of her young mentees, Allua, Emerald, Liberty, and even Carr. Thus, as she steps into season 2, she’s in a much more stable and healthier place. Although romance is about the last thing on her mind, it quickly enters the horizon of possibility with the arrival of Cody. The two meet at Allura’s Scorpio ball, a party that the young man had helped organize. Off the bat, Cody, who is a few decades younger than Dina, makes his interest in the older woman known.

Initially, Dina is caught off guard by this unexpectedly flirtatious situation she finds herself in. Even before Doug’s death, as the more intimate aspects of their relationship had dwindled, she had prepared herself for a different chapter of her life, one without passion and intimacy at its center. Nonetheless, Cody challenges all these ideas. He’s unbothered by their age gap, drawn solely to the power and confidence the lawyer wields. As such, between his persistent interest and Dina’s curiosity, the two inevitably end up giving their romance a chance. Soon enough, things take a serious turn after Dina gets in a near-death accident and emerges from the experience with a newfound desire to have no regrets in life. Ultimately, things seem to be working out for the couple since a serious relationship is exactly what Cody is after as well.

Noah Fearnley Brings Cody to Life in All’s Fair

Noah Fearnley joins the cast of ‘All’s Fair’ as Brody, a new love interest for one of the successful women at the helm of the series. The young actor joined the entertainment industry in the early 2020s, making his debut with the TV short ‘Morgan’s Secret Admirer.’ Afterward, he went on to do several Lifetime and Hallmark original films, including titles like ‘Mother’s Deadly Son,’ ‘Dognapped: Hound for the Holidays,’ ‘A Lifeguard’s Obsession,’ and more. Around 2023, Fearnley also started working on vertical dramas like ‘The Back of the Unwanted Bride’ and ‘Fated to My Billionaire Call Boy.’ In 2026, the actor expanded his filmography with titles like the Timur Bekmambetov directorial film ‘Mercy’ and the FX series ‘Love Story.’ With ‘All’s Fair,’ Fearnley continues to branch out with new and exciting projects.

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