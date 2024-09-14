Alone Season 11: Where Are the Contestants Now?

Season 11 of History Channel’s ‘Alone’ presented some of the most grueling survival scenarios to its ten contestants as they attempted to outlast one another in the bitter wilderness of the Arctic Circle. With the survivalists running the gamut from hunter and trapper to fisherman and game warden, the stage was set for a Herculean showdown leading to the $500,000 grand prize. The competition ended up lasting for a staggering 83 days, and a decisive winner emerged from the frost. With the season concluded and the participants settling back into their regular lives, we can’t help but inquire into their current whereabouts and well-being.

William Larkham Jr. Had a Bountiful Fishing Season and Goes on Excursions with Family

The undisputed champion of ‘Alone’ season 11, William Larkham Jr., still had about ten days worth of food remaining by the time all his competitors had tapped out. The Happy Valley-Goose Bay, Newfoundland and Labrador resident walked home with the $500,000 prize. He was medically monitored and refed until he began looking a little more like his former self, and went back to his life of hunting and trapping in the marginally warmer wilderness of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. On February 28, 2024, he made his first YouTube upload in months, and his subscribers were glad to see him return, unaware of what he had just accomplished.

William continued hunting through the winter, often accompanied by his wife, Jill, until summer brought about the fishing season. He then took out his trawler and began catching bountiful hauls of shrimp for commerce. The salmon he and his son caught on fishing trips stacked the family’s dinner table for weeks. He spent plenty of time with loved ones, heading out to the St. Lewis Inlet for an ice fishing trip with extended family, their laughter and cheer warming up the cold destination.

The ‘Alone’ winner has been uploading videos to his YouTube channel regularly, and is seeing a boost in subscribers following the show, which sit at over 25,000 at time of writing. William Larkham Jr. has stated that he has wanted to make a more comfortable life for his family, and will likely devote his newfound wealth towards that end. Even though they are prospering in Happy Valley-Goose Bay, this will likely entail a move toward more modern civilization.

Timber Cleghorn Completed His Memoir and Survived a Tornado

After showing unyielding resolve for 83 days, Timber Cleghorn was at peace with himself and withdrew from the competition after having completed all the goals he had set out to achieve. Having been brought up as a survivalist, it wasn’t long before Cleghorn recovered and ventured into the wilderness once again. He had been working on a construction project with his friends, which caused him to lose weight leading up to the show. With his interesting upbringing and globe-spanning humanitarian aid work, the Salem, Indiana native had plenty to write about when he began drafting his memoir after returning from season 11. Including vivid details of his experience on ‘Alone,’ he completed the book and titled it ‘Timber Cleghorn: Memoir of a Wildman.’

In addition to outdoor activities, Cleghorn stays connected to his family and faith. He and his wife Cara, whom he met during college, share a dedication to their faith and humanitarian missions. The couple, who have two sons and are expecting a daughter, survived a tornado near their home on June 26, 2024. As the family looked out through the window of their RV, massive red oak trees fell around them, barely missing their mobile home by five feet and landing on Cleghorn’s truck. The survivalist thanked God for saving what was most important to him. He credits his family and God as central to his life’s purpose and is passing on the essence of primitive survival to his children.

Dub Paetz Traveled to South Africa and Continues to Make Bushcraft Survival YouTube Videos

After 80 days of surviving on ‘Alone,’ Dub Paetz wanted as much contrast as possible from the experience of isolation. Thus, after his brief medical recovery, he flew directly to Las Vegas to surround himself with as many people as possible. He continued to actively produce content for his YouTube channel (Dub Gone Wild). Specializing in bushcraft survival, his videos highlight primitive skills like identifying wild edibles and making fire. His time on ‘Alone’ has worked wonders on his patience and completely changed his mindset as he had hoped. It also enhanced his storytelling and vlogging skills, making his videos more engaging and informative.

Paetz’s passion for wildlife tourism took him on adventures across South Africa and Wyoming, where he documented encounters with animals like African elephants and elk. He continues to keep in touch with the rest of the ‘Alone’ cast as they all take part in occasional Zoom conference calls. The Frederic, Michigan, resident also visited Timber Cleghorn in Indiana, and the two watched episodes of their shows together while spoiling themselves with some junk food. The ‘Alone’ survivor continues to document his adventures on his steadily growing YouTube channel and offers interesting tidbits about his experiences and preparations for the show.

Sarah Poynter Continues Her Idyllic Life in the Alaskan Wilderness

Sarah Poynter returned home to the largest love note created by her husband, which was visible as she landed at their lodge in a helicopter. Living in the wilderness of Skwentna, Alaska, she runs TalVista Fishing Lodge with her loving husband, Chris Poynter. The lodge, located at the mouth of the Talachalitna River, serves as their primary source of income as they guide customers on fishing and nature tours through the region. Sarah has embraced the challenges of this life, including dealing with bears and the unpredictability of nature while finding unparalleled joy in the tranquility that surrounds them.

Beyond the show, Sarah stays active in her community, particularly in environmental conservation. She opposed a road project near her home that she believed would harm the wilderness. Sarah also formed strong bonds with fellow contestants, particularly Michela Carriere, with whom she continues to maintain a close friendship. Sarah is also a loving grandmother and can’t get enough of her grandchildren as they visit jaw-dropping natural landscapes together.

Isaiah Tuck Shared News of a Baby Boy

After his time on Alone, Isaiah Tuck returned to Ghent, West Virginia, with a deepened appreciation for his family, his community, and the natural world. He continued his work as a Game Warden and officer for the West Virginia National Guard. He was featured in interviews by 59 News and WVVA News, talking about his experiences on ‘Alone.’ He also appeared on Mikey Helton’s YouTube channel as the two went fishing together in the Etowah River while battling the heat.

A devoted family man, Isaiah treasures his time with his wife, Jessica Tuck, whom he calls “the best thing that’s ever happened to me.” Their daughter, Caroline, born after several miscarriages, is a miracle in Isaiah’s eyes. He cherishes his deep bond with family, including his late brother, Josh, whom he honors and remembers by wearing the hat he gave him. In a joyous celebration, Isaiah and Jessica threw a gender reveal party in September 2024, sharing with the world that they are about to have a son.

Jake Messinger Made New Friends and Gained a Profound Appreciation for Life

Hailing from Fremont County, Idaho, Jake Messinger underwent a transformation after his time on the show, reconnecting with his roots and reshaping his approach to life. Having faced extreme challenges on ‘Alone’ left him more introspective and philosophical, which became evident when he re-emerged online after a six-month hiatus in December 2023. He also lost a significant amount of weight, which he appreciates and seeks to maintain. In 2024, Messinger made plans to fulfill a long-time dream and traveled to Africa, a bucket-list goal he’d been holding onto for years. He also deepened his relationships with his children, taking his eldest son to driving lessons and sharing reflective moments with his family.

Messinger used to despise social media, but has grown fonder of it after realizing that it can be a platform to share one’s authentic self as well. It is through social media that he met a new friend, ‘Alone’ UK star Naomi Aldwyn, after they connected over the shared survival experience. Becoming closer through calls, the two created an opportunity to meet up when she was on her way to Tonga, and the single father made a friend for life. Messinger also values the friendship of his fellow ‘Alone’ contestants and deeply resonated with Dub Paetz when he said, “It turns out I like people more than I thought… Being alone is pointless.”

Michela Carriere Continues to Preserve Heritage and Nurture Community

After her time on ‘Alone,’ Michela Carriere continued her work connected with nature, heritage, and entrepreneurship. The past year has heralded a ton of professional success for Carriere. She felt fulfillment with the release of the ‘Muskrats Fire’ book, which she illustrated and worked on with translator Laura Chaboyer. The proud Cree-Metis member from Cumberland House, Saskatchewan, took part in high-profile conferences, including the International Indigenous Tourism Conference in Ottawa. She and her friends hosted several successful Log Cabin Courses, imparting saleable skills to empower locals. Carriere also teamed up with fellow ‘Alone’ participant Cubby Hoover and hosted a primitive bow course in September 2024.

The ‘Alone’ contestant appeared on the cover of Going Places Magazine alongside her father, Solomon Carriere, and gained recognition for her commitment to indigenous advocacy, climate change, and the protection of forest habitats. Her time on ‘Alone’ seems to have only strengthened her community bonds, with everyone seeming more supportive of her endeavors than ever. She especially felt their love at the Cumberland House 250 celebrations as they carried on family traditions in paddling races. Michela continues to enjoy the unwavering support of her husband, Leo Claret, and her family. She remains determined to pass down her knowledge and heritage to future generations.

Dusty Blake Started a YouTube Channel and Went on Adventures With Cubby Hoover

Since his time on ‘Alone,’ Dusty Blake has embraced a more public role, sharing his survival knowledge and experiences online. Living off the grid in Fifty-Six, Arkansas, Dusty has long sustained his family by hunting, farming, and welding, but his recent ventures include creating a YouTube channel (Dusty Blake Wildman Adventures) where he posts survival tips and his excursions into the wild. In early 2024, Dusty expanded his connections with the Alone community, traveling to Washburn, Missouri, to meet fellow contestant Cubby Hoover and participate in archery challenges. The two were later featured on Dusty’s new channel when Hoover visited Arkansas. They went on a float fishing trip, catching crawdads, briefly losing their GoPro, and having the time of their lives.

Dusty’s commitment to family remains strong as he teaches his children survival skills that his grandparents passed down to him. His wife, Gwyn, is a significant source of support, helping him maintain their small farm while they raise their children. Dusty also aids his mother financially and continues to find a balance between his remote lifestyle and newfound interest in engaging with a broader audience. He remains humble and thankful to ‘Alone’ for helping him gain new insights and meet amazing people who have become some of his best friends.

Peter Albano Continues Balancing Survivalism, Work, and Family Adventures

Since his appearance on Alone, Peter Albano has continued to immerse himself in survival skills and outdoor adventures. He’s been crafting survival kits, including ice-fishing tools and fire-starting methods, and shares these skills with his followers on social media. He has also taken up camping with his son, Ethan, and has been engrossed in reading. His teen daughter, Mila, made him extremely proud when she was promoted to corporal as the top junior cadet in her course in the army. After declaring his participation in the ‘Alone’ season, his work colleagues were surprised that their unassuming friend had been harboring such survival skills and congratulated him.

In May 2024, Albano met fellow ‘Alone’ contestant Cubby Hoover in Tennessee and drove to Cane Creek Archery Club, where they enjoyed shooting arrows and reminisced about their time on the show. Professionally, Albano works as a Records Management Coordinator at the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary and manages a YouTube channel focused on survivalism. He cherishes his family life with his wife and two children and continues to pass on his love for nature and adventure to them. Also, he made his cat a wool cloak.

Cubby Hoover Continues to Craft Primitive Bows and Have Excursions with His New Survivalist Friends

After receiving treatment for his grizzly arrow wound on the show, Cubby Hoover returned to his homestead in Washburn, Missouri, where he continued his passion for crafting traditional bows. He has been actively making bows using materials from his surrounding terrain and sharing his work on social media, demonstrating his bushcraft skills and dedication to quality craftsmanship. He and his wife, Sydney, have embarked on a new chapter of freedom in their life by moving to Missouri in an RV, starting a homestead, and welcoming a new terrier-blue tick mix named Timber.

Despite challenges with expanding their family, the couple have cherished their time together, including crafting and practicing archery. Hoover has also been among the most social contestants of ‘Alone,’ meeting up and sharing his love for archery with Michela Carriere, Peter Albano, and Dusty Blake. Although his run on the show may have been short, the sociable bowyer has seemingly made friends for life because of it.

Read More: Where is Alone Australia Filmed?