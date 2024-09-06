Amanda and Bre: Are the Selling Sunset Stars Still Friends?

If there’s only one word we can use to describe Amanda Lynn, as seen in ‘Selling Sunset,’ it would have to be driven, considering all that she has done to establish a name for herself as a realtor. The truth is she has been a part of this incredible industry for over three years and thus even attempted to join the renowned Oppenheim Group earlier in 2024 to further expand her wings. The fact her long-time friend Breana “Bre” Teisi is already a key part of this brokerage had given her an additional boost to move forward with it, but she ultimately found her calling elsewhere.

Amanda and Bre’s Relationship Goes Beyond the World of Real Estate

While Amanda and Bre have not revealed the specifics of how they first met or precisely how long they have known one other, they truly do share a bond like that of close, real friends. Hence, it comes as no surprise the former was well aware of the latter’s dramatic history with Chelsea Lazkani and actually called her as soon as she heard there might be some “tea” on her. However, little did Nick Canon’s baby mama know that it would actually be heart-shattering for Chelsea — it was a claim that her husband of seven years was cheating on her with a younger woman.

According to the show, someone Amanda explicitly trusted had messaged her to let her know that he had seen Jeff Lazkani in the lobby of the W Hotel’s residence area kissing a younger woman. They were 100% sure that the person they had seen was Chelsea’s husband, having recognized him from the show and social media, which is why he told her, and so the information was relayed. Bre ultimately did decide to share this with Chelsea too, unaware things would blow up in her face as she would be accused of knowingly bringing it to the camera. She claimed she had no idea what Amanda was going to say when they met up on film, and in the end, she thought it would be best if she had a friend in the office and encouraged her to join, stating she’d speak with the President/Owner Jason Oppenheim.

Amanda and Bre Remain Close to This Day

While Amanda did seem like she was interested in joining the Oppenheim Group and working with Bre, she eventually joined Nest Seekers International in March 2024 as an International Realtor plus Yacht Broker. It turns out that this Orlando, Florida, native deemed the latter to be a much better fit for her, considering her past experience in the world of Digital Marketing, and the focus this agency places on the same. Nevertheless, it’s imperative to note that this career decision Amanda made had no impact on her bond with Bre – they remain incredibly close friends to this day. This duo is not very public with their friendship, but the fact they follow one another on social media is a big deal in itself. After all, they are both fierce, sassy individuals who don’t give their time to just anyone.

Amanda Lynn’s Business is Truly Thriving at the Moment

It was back in 2021 that Amanda earned her license as a real estate agent, following which she decided to launch her career with the luxury brokerage The Agency (as seen in Netflix’s ‘Buying Beverly Hills’). Then, in March 2024, she discovered Nest Seekers and realized it would be the perfect fit as it would enable her to continue expanding her own brand too – Amanda Lynn Luxury Estates.

Thus, today, Amanda is not only an agent in the Ultra Luxury Division at Nest Seekers International but also a Yacht Broker and a realtor with properties in Cabo, Dubai, Italy, and Greece. Furthermore, this Beverly Hills, California specialist is also the brains behind her online presence as a public figure and her new brand, Heir Flip Haus, where she plans on showcasing her passion for Art, Design, and Renovations. In other words, she’ll be blending her passion for interior design with that of real estate to spread her wings to a global level.

Bre Tiesi is a Proud Working Mother

While it’s true Bre has established her real estate career on her own two feet, the former model was once best known as the ex-wife of Johnny Manizel and Nick Cannon’s baby mama. Therefore, of course, it’s no surprise she is extremely determined not to let anyone or anything come in between her, her reputation, and her business, all the while ensuring she is always present for her son.

In fact, Bre admittedly began working even harder once Legendary Love Cannon was born in June 2022 because she wants to be able to provide for him no matter what – she is a truly independent, hardworking woman. So, today, the 33-year-old is not only a real estate agent in the luxury market of Los Angeles, California, but also a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, a rising public figure a fitness enthusiast, as well as a devout mother.

Read More: Emma and Chelsea: Are the Selling Sunset Stars Still Friends?