8 Anime Like Castlevania Nocturne You Must See

Created by Sam Deats and Adam Deats, ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ is a 2023 Netflix anime tackling themes like death, morality, and the supernatural. Set against the tumultuous backdrop of France in 1792, the anime chronicles the story of Richter Belmont, the last of the vampire hunters. Annette, a sorceress hailing from the Caribbean, implores Belmont to lead the war against the blood-sucking demons and lay waste to the sinister plans of the Vampire Massiah.

In this looming conflict, bloodlines and sorcery will collide, sparking a battle that resonates through the corridors of time. Are you searching online for similar shows? Don’t worry, we have enough. You can watch most of these anime similar to ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation.

8. Mononoke (2007)

Kenji Nakamura’s ‘Mononoke’ stands as an artistic marvel, celebrated for its innovative animation and storytelling that fuses the elements of horror, mystery, and the supernatural. The anime boasts a visual design reminiscent of traditional Japanese art, enhancing the already-rich story arc and immersing the audience in a mind-bending experience. The heart of the story beats around a medicine Seller, an exorcist on a psychological journey, seeking out and vanquishing malevolent spirits known as “Mononoke.” The exorcist tries to uncover Mononoke’s true form, motive, and reason—while grappling with his own inner demons.

In a similar vein, ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ brings forth a unique approach to the supernatural world. Both ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ and ‘Shiki’ showcase protagonists with deep connections to the supernatural world, engaging in battles against malevolent entities while confronting their own inner conflicts. The exceptional artistry and visual storytelling in both anime lure audiences into a realm where the line between reality and the supernatural doesn’t exist.

7. Claymore (2007)

Hiroyuki Tanaka’s ‘Claymore’ unfurls in a world taken over by monstrous entities called Yoma, cleverly disguised as humans and feeding on the flesh of their innocent counterparts. To confront this ever-looming menace, an organization deploys formidable warriors named Claymores—hybrids with half-human, half-Yoma lineage, possessing extraordinary strength and abilities. Among them is Clare, a determined young Claymore on a mission to avenge her loved ones and unravel the enigmatic secrets enveloping Yoma and her kind.

In both ‘Claymore’ and ‘Castlevania: Nocturne,’ the overarching theme remains a resolute battle against supernatural creatures to shield humanity. Richter Belmont’s war against the sharp-clawed blood-sucking vampires mirrors Clare’s fight against the Yoma in ‘Claymore.’ Both ‘Claymore’ and ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ skillfully intertwine the trials of their protagonists within a dark and gothic world assailed by sinister forces.

6. Witch Hunter Robin (2002-2003)

‘Witch Hunter Robin’ is a 2002 Japanese anime directed by Shūkō Murase. The plot parachutes the audience into a realm where witches wielding supernatural powers are viewed as minacious and a curse to society. To counter this danger, the STN-J organization employs highly skilled warriors known as ‘Witch Hunters.’ One such adept, Robin Sena, not only possesses exceptional skills but also harbors a veiled past. As Robin sinks further into the world of witch-hunting, doubts begin to germinate regarding the organization’s true intent and her own purpose.

Much like ‘Castlevania: Nocturne,’ where Richter Belmont stands as a stalwart vampire hunter, ‘Witch Hunter Robin’ explores themes of confronting supernatural entities and their potential menace to humanity. Robin’s mission as a Witch Hunter mirrors Richter’s role, as both are tasked with quelling unearthly creatures. Both ‘Castlevania: Nocturne,’ and Witch Hunter Robin intricately navigate the struggles faced by warriors battling against dark forces. They also invite introspection into their respective protagonists’ motives and the ambiguous boundaries separating good from evil.

5. Trinity Blood (2005)

‘Trinity Blood’ is a 2005 post-apocalyptic anime that takes place in a society marred by a barbarous war between humanity and blood-thirsty vampires. Within this tumult, the Vatican and the New Human Empire, led by vampires, lock horns in a relentless power struggle. Stepping into this maelstrom is Abel Nightroad, a priest and Crusnik—a unique breed of vampire endowed with enhanced abilities. Abel strives to preserve peace and bridge the chasm between these warring factions.

The beauty of ‘Trinity Blood’ lies not only in its post-apocalyptic backdrop but also in its character designs and meticulously crafted world. The clash between the Vatican and the New Human Empire forms the crux of the narrative, making it a must-watch for horror genre enthusiasts. Drawing a parallel, ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ paints a world where humans coexist with supernatural entities, specifically vampires. Both ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ and ‘Trinity Blood’ unravel conflicts between humans and supernatural beings, their protagonists trying to maintain balance and safeguard humanity from chaos.

4. Shiki (2010-2011)

Authored by Kenji Sugihara, ‘Shiki’ is a supernatural horror anime set within the confines of the isolated village of Sotoba, besieged by a string of mysterious and unexplained deaths. As the death toll soares, the village is consumed by fear. The village inhabitants, Dr. Toshio Ozaki and teenager Natsuno Yuuki embark on an unsettling journey to unearth the ghastly truth behind the killings.

Both ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ and ‘Shiki’ tackles serious themes like fear, morality, and the struggle for survival against overwhelming forces. The story arcs are rich with well-developed villains and protagonists, gradually ratcheting up the tension through eerie settings and music. As the plots unfold, ‘Both Castlevania: Nocturne’ and ‘Shiki’ explore the depths of the human psyche when confronted with a malevolent force beyond comprehension, delving into the raw emotions and harrowing decisions that haunt the human spirit.

3. D.Gray-man (2006-2008)

Yoshiharu Ashino’s ‘D.Gray-man’ takes the audience into a shadowy world where the clash between good and evil takes center stage, accompanied by a menagerie of supernatural and demonic forces. The anime chronicles a young exorcist named Allen Walker, part of the mysterious Black Order, diving headlong into this crystal of chaos. Haunting the land are the Akumas, eerie creatures spawned from the souls of the departed, their strings pulled by the puppet master known as the Millennium Earl. Armed with a cursed eye and wielding a dangerous anti-Akuma weapon, Allen is humanity’s last hope against this monstrous menace.

‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ introduces Richter Belmont, a vampire hunter leading a never-ending war against the undead. In a similar vein, Allen Walker’s story epitomizes the struggle of humanity against the supernatural forces that are way beyond our control.

2. Seraph of the End (2015)

Daisuke Tokudo’s ‘Seraph of the End’ is a must-watch, thought-provoking anime fusing supernatural elements with a post-apocalyptic backdrop. In a world ravaged by a mysterious virus, humanity dwindles, leaving only children under the age of 13 as survivors. Emerging from the shadows, vampires seize control, dominating the remnants of humanity. The anime chronicles Yuichiro Hyakuya, a man looking for ways to seek vengeance after losing his family to the vampires. Yuichiro aligns himself with the Moon Demon Company, a band of human fighters battling a disastrous war against both vampires and the monstrous seraphs.

Yuichiro’s maturation and his relationships with the other members of the Moon Demon Company are exemplary of the rich character development that enriches the plot. Echoing the supernatural theme, ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ also portrays a world besieged by unearthly creatures—vampires and monsters. Both Richter Belmont and Yuichiro Hyakuya must confront and defeat evil forces that threaten humanity while fighting a war within themselves.

1. Blue Exorcist (2007)

Written by Ryōta Yamaguchi, ‘Blue Exorcist‘ puts the audience into the shoes of Rin Okumura. One fateful evening, Rin learns a shocking truth—he is the son of Satan. After a tragedy results in his foster father’s death, Rin makes a solemn vow to become an exorcist and take down his demonic progenitor. Rin sets his sights on True Cross Academy, an institution dedicated to exorcist training to harness his powers and stand against the encroaching darkness. As Rin Okumura grapples with his identity, powers, and responsibilities, the anime captures the tidbits of teenage challenges, friendship, and the tumultuous journey into adulthood—all set against a backdrop of supernatural horror and war.

Both ‘Blue Exorcist’ and ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ focus on protagonists grappling with their complex dual nature and lineage. Rin Okumura battles the internal conflict between his human and demonic sides as the son of Satan. On the other hand, Richter Belmont, in ‘Castlevania: Nocturne,’ confronts the darkness lurking within him, a consequence of his long lineage of vampire hunters.

