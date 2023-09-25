8 Anime Like The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses You Must See

Originally titled ‘Suki na Ko ga Megane wo Wasureta,’ ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses‘ is a 2023 anime helmed by Katsumasa Yokomine. The story puts the audience into the shoes of Komura, a high school student deeply smitten by his classmate, Ai Mie, despite her reliance on thick glasses. Komura’s fervent hope is to catch Ai’s gaze, appreciating her beauty even behind those lenses.

One particular day, serendipity presents itself as Mie forgets her glasses, causing visible discomfort. Yet, Komura’s affection for her remains steadfast and endearing. He takes it upon himself to assist her, allowing Ai to perceive her deskmate in a new light. Are you scouring the internet for more similar anime? Don’t worry, we’ve plenty. You can watch most of these anime similar to ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation.

8. Natsuyuki Rendezvous (2012)

‘Natsuyuki Rendezvous’ is a 2012 romantic anime written and directed by Kō Matsuo. The narrative chronicles Ryousuke Hazuki, a young man wearing his heart on his sleeve, swooning over Rokka Shimao, a flower shop-owning widow. To add to the twist, Hazuki not only falls for Rokka but finds himself chatting with the ghost of her late husband, Atsushi Shimao.

While ‘Natsuyuki Rendezvous’ boasts a more serious and convoluted plot than ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses,’ both shows deal with romance and the difficulties that go along with it. Despite their differences, both investigate the dynamics of relationships. ‘Natsuyuki Rendezvous’ explores the difficulties of mature relationships and the effects of loss and desire. In a similar vein, ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ focuses on the burgeoning romance of young teenagers.

7. Honey and Clover (2005-2006)

Masahiro Takada’s ‘Honey and Clover’ beautifully paints the journey of budding adults, wielding brushes of dreams and hues of emotions on the canvas of college life. The anime revolves around Yuuta Takemoto, Takumi Mayama, Shinobu Morita, Hagumi Hanamoto, and Ayumi Yamada as they go through the vicissitudes of shared goals, life, and relationships.

Just as in ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses,’ ‘Honey and Clover’ is all about youth and its accompanying challenges. However, this time, the narrative is set in an art school, where the characters face a different set of challenges and paint their aspirations on a broader canvas. Both ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ and ‘Honey and Clover’ intimately explore these young hearts, navigating the maze of feelings and ambitions.

6. Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War (2019-2023)

Helmed by Shinichi Omata, ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War’ is a delightful romantic comedy rollercoaster zooming through the halls of the esteemed Shuchiin Academy. The series revolves around Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya, the brainy student council power duo, who engage in a spirited battle of wits. They’re on a mission to outmaneuver each other into spilling the love beans first. It’s a chuckle-inducing, eyebrow-raising quest that showcases their cunning attempts at love confessions.

Despite their obvious differences, ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War’ and ‘The Girl I Like: Forgot Her Glasses’ have plenty in common. ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ spins a gentle tale, serenading us with the tender, heartwarming notes of burgeoning romance. In a similar vein, ‘Kaguya-Sama: Love Is War’ thrusts us into the uproarious battleground of love, where Miyuki Shirogane and Kaguya Shinomiya engage in a duel of wits to confess their affections first. It’s a cozy, heart-fluttering narrative that cherishes the sweet emotions and unassuming connections that bloom.

5. Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun (2012)

Hiro Kaburaki’s ‘Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun,’ or ‘My Little Monster,’ is like a chemistry experiment set in the bustling halls of a high school. The story pins the focused Shizuku Mizutani with the lively troublemaker, Haru Yoshida, and lets the audience witness the charming byproduct. Shizuku has her academic world turned upside down when she stumbles upon the unpredictable Haru. On the flip side, Haru, with his reputation and feelings worn openly, sparks a reaction that neither of them expected.

Just as in ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses,’ the show unravels the complicated web of high school relationships. It’s a delightful peek into the growing bond between two characters with personalities as different as night and day. In both series, love becomes the nucleus of exploration—a nucleus that sets off reactions of laughter, confusion, and moments that warm the heart.

4. Sing ‘Yesterday’ For Me (2012)

Yoshiyuki Fujiwara’s ‘Sing ‘Yesterday’ For Me’ is a poignant slice-of-life anime that intimately follows the lives of several young adults, notably Rikuo Uozumi, Haru Nonaka, and Shinako Morinome. The anime series explores the themes of unrequited love, personal aspirations, and the challenging journey into adulthood. Rikuo, a drifting college graduate, finds himself standing at a crucial life crossroads, prompting a reflective examination of his past and present relationships.

Much like ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses,’ ‘Sing for Me Yeserday’ is a contemplative exploration of intricate human relationships, unattained dreams, and the relentless march of time. It presents a mature outlook on love and the complexities of adult life, painting a portrait of genuine, imperfect characters grappling with their emotions and life decisions. The subdued narrative tone, rich character development, and raw depiction of emotional struggles make this series a captivating and thought-provoking watch.

3. Tsuki ga Kirei (2017)

Seiji Kishi’s ‘Tsuki ga Kirei’ takes you on a whimsical ride through the charming streets of a quaint Japanese town, where the spotlight shines on the middle school escapades of Akane Mizuno and Kotarou Azumi. Both Akane and Kotarou find themselves seatmates in the great theater of adolescence and discover a shared tune that resonates with their hearts.

As their story progresses, the delicate petals of their love bloom into a beautiful, albeit slightly awkward, bouquet. Much like ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses,’ ‘Tsuki ga Kirei’ taps into the giggly, heart-fluttering world of teenage romance. It’s a rollercoaster of emotions, featuring the thrilling highs and nerve-wracking lows of confessing one’s feelings amid the bustling school routine.

2. Momokuri (2015)

Helmed by Seiji Kishi, ‘Momokuri’ is a 2015 delightful anime series bubbling with romance and comedic fizz! The anime series revolves around Yuki Kurihara, the shy whisperer of sweetness, and Shinya Momotsuki, the unwitting star of her heart’s gallery. Yuki, the bashful artist-in-love, embarks on a clandestine photo safari of Momotsuki, her unsuspecting classmate, and gradually musters the courage to confess her love.

Similar to ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses,’ ‘Momokuri’ is a refreshingly original romantic comedy that sheds new light on the experience of first love. The anime’s lovable characters and its funny, heartwarming slice-of-life moments set it apart. It delves into the charms of a first crush, the thrill of a blossoming romance, and the trials of a teen romance.

1. I Can’t Understand What My Husband Is Saying (2014-2015)

‘I Can’t Understand What My Husband Is Saying’ is a pint-sized anime serving up a slice of married life sprinkled with humor and a dash of otaku spice! The story beats around Hajime Tsunashi, a proud otaku, and his lovely wife, Kaoru, who couldn’t tell a chibi from a chocobo. In this delightful rom-com carousel, you’ll chuckle your way through their day-to-day antics, a whirlwind of laughter and love.

Like ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses,’ ‘I Can’t Understand What My Husband Is Saying’ delves into the complexities of a romantic partnership, this time via the lens of a wife’s inability to comprehend her husband’s speech. Despite their variations in the subject matter, both series stresses the need for mutual respect and solidarity in the face of opposing viewpoints and passions. Both ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’ and ‘I Can’t Understand What My Husband Is Saying’ include likable and sympathetic protagonists and supporting cast members who draw viewers into the stories.

