Are Carl and Lindsay From Summer House Still Together?

Bravo’s ‘Summer House’ is a reality TV series that follows a group of nine working professionals who share a luxurious summer house in an East Coast beach town. Every summer weekend between Memorial Day and Labor Day, the group meets up at the house to party wild and attend lavish brunches, galas, and get-togethers. Each season has resulted in various interesting couples whose saucy romances have intrigued viewers. One such couple that caught everyone’s attention is Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard. The two have been appearing on the series since the very first season and have kept fans hooked to their on-again-off-again relationship. Thus, they are curious to know whether their favorite couple is still going strong. Well, here’s everything we know so far!

Carl and Lindsay’s Summer House Journey

Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard met for the first time while filming ‘Summer House’ season 1 in 2016. Though they were both friends with Kyle Cooke, they only got properly acquainted with each other while filming the first season in Montauk. Carl is a business consultant and film producer, and Lindsay is a public relations specialist.

Lindsay was dating castmate Everett Weston during season 1, while Carl was with Danielle Olivera before joining the show. However, Lindsay and Everett broke up after a year together, and Carl briefly dated Paige DeSorbo in season 3. But throughout seasons 2 and 3, Carl and Lindsay became extremely close friends. To the pleasant surprise of fans, the two got together in season 4 in 2019. At the BravoCon event in November 2019, Lindsay stated, “Yeah, we had a lot of fun this summer…But there were mornings that I woke up and was like, ‘Uhh… oh my god. Where am I? And, why am I here?”

Unfortunately, Carl and Lindsay’s romance fizzled out soon after due to his commitment issues (that he admitted to on the show). In season 4 episode 5, viewers saw Carl confiding in Kyle about not wanting to be with Lindsay anymore. Carl went on to ask out his fitness instructor Sarah in the coming episodes, and thus he and Lindsay decided that they were better off as friends.

As per Lindsay, different aspirations and constant public scrutiny caused her to split with Carl. And she went on to date Stephen Traversie in the summer of 2019, although she remained close friends with Carl. She even defended him in a March 2020 Instagram post, when the latter received negativity from the viewers.

However, Carl lost his brother Curtis to mental illness and addiction in August 2020, while filming for season 5 was underway. Lindsay became his pillar of strength during that time. Lindsay and Stephen broke up in Fall 2020 after being together for more than a year. While the public relations specialist appeared on ‘Winter House‘ and briefly got close to castmate Austen Kroll, Carl chose not to appear in the spin-off series and worked on his sobriety post his brother’s demise.

Lindsay and Carl sparked rumors of getting back together when they were spotted wearing matching costumes during Halloween 2021. Moreover, they were previously seen enjoying themselves together during castmates Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s wedding in September 2021. However, Lindsay refuted the speculations in October 2021 on the ‘Reality Life with Kate Casey’ podcast. Fans were hopeful for their favorite two stars to get together again, but have best friends Carl and Lindsay become a couple again, or are there cracks in their equation?

Are Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard Together?

Yes, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard are very much together. Lindsay confirmed their relationship in a January 2022 interview and said that they were definitely dating but didn’t want to put a label on their relationship yet. “Timing is just an interesting thing. When we tried to date a couple of years ago, we were both in such very different headspaces. I honestly feel like I tried to cover up my feelings, but I don’t think those feelings ever died,” she revealed.

During the ‘Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen’ episode on January 17, 2022, Carl clarified that they had made their relationship official after his initial apprehensions. He elaborated, “This was the culmination toward the end of the summer, Kyle and Amanda’s wedding, obviously there’s love in the air. That was definitely where it was kind of like there’s some feels, and I was looking at her differently. I was holding back a little bit just because I was scared, and it’s a scary thing pursuing your best friend.”

In the same January 2022 conversation, Carl spoke about his relationship with Lindsay. He shared, “We’re really happy. She’s my best friend, she’s got my back, and we respect each other, which I think is huge for a relationship.” In the premiere of ‘Summer House’ season 6, Lindsay even opened up to Carl about her miscarriage from the time she briefly dated ‘Winter House’ castmate Jason Cameron in 2021. She expressed that her discomfort about the topic caused her not to share this earlier, but Carl was highly supportive of her nonetheless. Currently in a happy space together, Carl and Lindsay are exploring and strengthening their relationship further.

