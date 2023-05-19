Are Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young Still Friends?

The Oppenheim group returns with ‘Selling Sunset’ season 6 as we get a sneak peek into the lives of real estate agents. The show documents how they balance their personal relationships and professional commitments while making multi-million-dollar sales at the same time. Moreover, season 6 even adds a generous helping of steamy romances and high-octane drama, which adds to the thrill.

Although Nicole Young stepped into the spotlight with her appearance on ‘Selling Sunset’ season 6, the veteran real estate agent has been an employee of the Oppenheim Group for much longer. However, she has never been able to see eye to eye with Chrishell Stause, and their relationship worsened when the latter began dating Jason Oppenheim. Nicole believed that Chrishell received special treatment for being in a relationship with their boss, and she even accused her of stealing some of her listings. Well, with season 6 now behind us, let’s jump in and find out if Nicole and Chrishell are still friends, shall we?

Nicole and Chrishell’s Selling Sunset Journey

Although Nicole got an opportunity to appear in ‘Selling Sunset’ season 6, she was a real estate agent with the Oppenheimer Group for quite a long time. In fact, she had an incredible track record for closing on several multi-million dollar properties and was well on her way to the top. On the other hand, Chrishell, a former actress, found tremendous success immediately upon joining the Oppenheimer Group.

However, while Chrishell’s cheerful and exciting personality endeared her to others, the real estate agent was thrust into the spotlight once she began dating Jason Oppenheim. Jason and Chrishell appeared to be deeply in love with each other, but even though people expected them to last, Jason eventually revealed that he was not ready to have children, which made Chrishell break up with him.

While on season 6, Chrishell is shown to be in a happy and loving relationship with G Flip. However, she felt uneasy about facing Jason at work, especially since they did not have a proper one-on-one chat since the breakup. On the other hand, Jason was dating a 26-year-old German-born French model named Mary-Lou, which made things even more awkward. Still, while Chrishell prepared herself to face Jason and her other colleagues at work, Nicole came out and made her feelings about her co-worker’s relationship quite apparent.

In fact, Nicole claimed that Chrishell was never in love with Jason but was instead using him to get easy clients. Moreover, Nicole even blamed Jason for giving Chrishell some of her clients and claimed she was behind the former actress’s sudden success in the real estate industry. Additionally, Nicole even seemed to hold a grudge against Chrishell, as both of them had dated Jason previously.

When Nicole’s allegations reached Chrishell’s ears, she took offense to it and insisted that her colleague had no idea what she was talking about. She even claimed that her love for Jason was genuine, and she never used him to get easy clients or for contacts in the real estate industry. On top of it, the former actress also stated that her success was her own doing, and she did not steal anyone’s hard work in order to make it big as a real estate agent.

Naturally, the minor altercation soon blew up into an all-out war, with the office divided on whom to support. Mary Fitzgerald even tried to act as the mediator between the two, but whenever Chrishell and Nicole sat down for a chat, they would end up hurting accusations at each other. In fact, the situation got so bad that Mary was reduced to tears in one instance while pleading for them to settle the matter. Yet, from the looks of it, neither Chrishell nor Nicole was ready to bury the hatchet.

Are Nicole Young and Chrishell Stause Still Friends?

At present, Nicole and Chrishell lead equally successful lives in Los Angeles, California. Besides, while they still work as realtors with the Oppenheim Group, Nicole is happily married to her husband, Brandon Young, since 2017, while Chrishell recently tied the knot with her partner, G Flip. However, even though both of them maintain wonderful relationships with most of their co-workers, Chrishell and Nicole rarely feature on each other’s social media accounts or interact in public.

In fact, the two did not even pose for photographs together during the premiere of ‘Selling Sunset’ season 6, and considering the way Nicole and Chrishell ignored a possible patch-up while on the show, we can safely assume that they aren’t friends. However, being co-workers, we are certain that they maintain a certain decorum and are on polite terms with each other at the workplace.

