Is Nicole Young Dating? Who is Her Husband?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset‘ is an exciting reality show that takes us into the lives of several real estate agents belonging to the Oppenheim Group. With cameras following them around, we get to witness how they navigate affluent social lives and balance their professional commitments simultaneously. Besides, the agents even have the added headache of dealing with demanding clients, while a generous helping of romance and drama makes things interesting.

Although Nicole Young has been a realtor at the Oppenheim Group for quite some time, she eventually got the opportunity to appear on ‘Selling Sunset’ season 5. Immediately upon her introduction, she became a fan-favorite cast member because of her straightforward personality and aversion to falsehood. Moreover, as with most new reality show stars, fans are eager to learn more about Nicole’s personal life. Well, fret not because we come bearing answers!

Nicole Young’s Former Relationships

While most people are aware of Nicole’s longtime association with the Oppenheim Group, readers will be surprised to know that she was previously in a relationship with Jason Oppenheim, one of the co-founders of the real estate agency. Although the exact timeline of their relationship is still debatable, Nicole’s co-star, Amanza Smith, claimed that the realtor dated Jason about ten years before filming for season 6 commenced.

Moreover, Amanza even mentioned that Nicole was Jason’s first public relationship, and even though the two appeared very much in love, things eventually turned sour and led to a mutual separation. However, despite their history, Nicole and Jason have since buried their differences and maintained a friendly relationship in the workplace.

Nicole Young’s Husband

Although it is unclear when Nicole first met her husband, Brandon Young, the two began featuring on each other’s social media accounts back in 2014. However, soon after, Nicole made it Instagram official by documenting the memories they made through several heartwarming posts, and from the looks of it, the two loved escaping reality and going on romantic trips from the very beginning. In fact, their Instagram profiles still have pictures from the time they went on a vacation in Tahoe as well as Cancun, and it was evident that the couple was planning on starting a life together.

Eventually, Brandon ended up asking Nicole the all-important question, and she was only too ecstatic to give her consent. Hence, the pair tied the knot in a wonderful ceremony in 2017 before going off on a long honeymoon to Thailand. Since then, Nicole and Brandon have remained dedicated to each other, and their love blossomed with each passing day. It was also quite apparent that the two only had eyes for each other, as Nicole described her man as an incredibly patient, generous, and thoughtful individual before gushing about how incredible he looked in a suit.

We are sorry to report that Brandon prefers to keep his life under wraps and hasn’t revealed much about himself in public. However, we do know that the couple has built up a wonderful life for themselves and their two adorable dogs in Los Angeles, California. On April 23, 2022, Nicole penned a beautiful tribute to her husband on the occasion of their fifth marriage anniversary, as she wrote, “4.22.17 was the best day of my life, not because our epic wedding was the best party we’ve ever thrown, but because it was the day I became your wife and the day we became a family. I am so proud to call you my husband and so grateful to have you by my side through thick and thin.”

Tragically, on September 9, 2021, about seven months before their 5th anniversary, one of Nicole and Brandon’s dogs, Frankie, went missing from their house. Nicole even addressed the heartbreaking incident in her anniversary post and claimed that the tragedy brought some challenges in their relationship. Yet, they managed to lean on each other during such a trying time.

Nicole praised her husband by saying, “The past seven months have certainly tested our marriage through a horrifically painful tragedy, but we survived stronger and more bonded than ever. I would have crumbled without you. I love you even more than the day I married you…best decision of my life ” On top of it, it seems like both Nicole and Brandon are also on excellent terms with most of the ‘Selling Sunset’ cast members, and we wish them the best for the years to come.

