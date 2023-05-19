Are Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald Still Friends?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset‘ is an interesting reality show that follows several real estate agents from the Oppenheim Group as they navigate their daily lives. With cameras documenting their every move, we get to witness how they balance their professional and personal commitments while dealing with demanding clients and frequent deadlines. On top of it, the show also adds a dollop of high-octane drama and steamy romance, which makes things more exciting.

Although Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald have always enjoyed a friendly relationship, their connection got strained when the former was accused of favoritism by their colleague, Nicole Young. Mary, who tried to act as a mediator, was reduced to tears due to the altercation, and people wondered if she severed all tied with Chrishell. Well, let’s delve into the details and find out if Chrishell and Mary and still friends, shall we?

Chrishell and Mary’s Selling Sunset Journey

Ever since Chrishell entered the Oppenheim Group, Mary has been one of her closest confidants. Since Chrishell shifted to the Oppenheim Group from the entertainment industry, she needed some time to settle into the fast-paced multi-million dollar world of the Los Angeles real estate industry. However, Mary seemed quite different, and while she tried to stay out of workplace altercations actively, she used her experience to show Chrishell the ropes. Moreover, readers will be surprised to know that even though Mary initially dated Jason Oppenheim and the two lived together for quite some time, she was completely supportive of her college when Chrishell announced that she and Jason had begun dating.

Over the seasons, Chrishell and Mary built up a wonderful friendship, and when the former parted ways with Jason because of their differing views on children, the real estate agent approached Mary to have a heart-to-heart conversation. On the other hand, Mary has always been supportive of Chrishell’s aspirations, and she was even spotted at some of her movie premiers. However, things took a sudden turn in season 6 when new cast member, Nicole Young, accused Chrishell of using Jason to steal her listings and clients.

Nicole, who had also dated Jason for a while, alleged that the co-owner of the Oppenheim Group showed immense favoritism when he was with Chrishell. She further stated that Jason took away some of the listings she had worked hard for before handing them over to Chrishell without any explanation. Furthermore, it was insinuated that Chrishell took advantage of Nicole’s hard work in order to climb her way up the ladder. Naturally, Chrishell denied such accusations and claimed she took no such advantage. She even insisted that she would never depend on someone else for her success.

Unfortunately, this explanation was insufficient for Nicole, who kept belittling Chrishell at every party, gathering, and work meeting. Moreover, she was not ready to bury the hatchet and refused to talk it out in person. Once Mary decided to play the role of the mediator, she tried her best to make both Nicole and Chrishell see sense. However, they were too busy with their altercation, and the issue reduced Mary to tears in one instance. Still, it seemed like Mary finally got to both her co-workers at the end of the season, as they settled on maintaining a polite relationship.

Are Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald Still Friends?

Yes! We are happy to report that Chrishell Stause and Mary Fitzgerald have kept their friendship alive and often interact with each other in public. While Mary was recently spotted attending the premiere of Chrishell’s movie, ‘A Rose For Her Grave: The Randy Roth Story,’ the realtor even spoke up in support of her colleague’s relationship with G Flip and said, “I love them together. She’s so happy. She seems so in her element. And G is just amazing. She’s just a breath of fresh air. I’ve honestly never seen Chrishell be so in tune with who she is and just comfortable.” Moreover, Mary even mentioned that Chrishell and G Flip were very much in love and insisted they would go a long way.

At present, Mary resides in Los Angeles, California, and is happily married to Romain Bonnet. On the other hand, we are happy to report that Chrishell Stause married G Flip after a year of being together. Quite surprisingly, Mary Fitzgerald had no idea about Chrishell’s marriage and claimed she initially thought her co-worker was joking with others. However, she has since sent her best wishes to the happy couple, and it is pretty apparent that Mary and Chrishell’s friendship is stronger than ever.

Read More: Are Chelsea Lazkani and Bre Tiesi Still Friends?