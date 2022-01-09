Are Elsa and Ennis Together in 1883?

‘1883‘ is the story of a group of people who must overcome hardships and excruciating circumstances in hopes of building a new life for themselves. However, from Elsa Dutton’s perspective, the story is one of adventure and exploring the world previously unknown to her. As the narrative progresses, Elsa explores the possibility of a romantic relationship for the first time in her life. She and cowboy Ennis flirt with each other but do the duo make their relationship official? Here’s everything you need to know about Ennis and Elsa’s relationship in 1883.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens Between Elsa and Ennis?

Elsa Dutton is the eldest child of James Dutton and his wife, Margaret Dutton. She accompanies her parents and brother on a journey across the Great Plains as James searches for a place to settle down with his family. During the trip, Elsa meets a handsome cowboy named Ennis when she and her father help round up a herd of wild cattle. Ennis is immediately smitten by Elsa and tries talking to her. After a pleasant conversation with Elsa, Ennis’ confidence rises. Soon, he begins to flirt with Elsa, who flirts back with the cowboy.

In the third episode, titled ‘River,’ Ennis and Elsa continue flirting with each other as Elsa’s mother notices the sparks between them. Elsa informs James of the same and asks him to have an open mind about the situation. James gives Ennis permission to court his daughter at the end of the episode. However, James warns the cowboy not to break Elsa’s heart.

Are Elsa and Ennis Together?

The fourth episode, titled ‘The Crossing,’ sees Elsa spending more time with Ennis. The two have become used to looking after the cattle and enjoy sharing alone moments. Ennis is in awe of Elsa and praises her singing talents while teaching her to calm the cattle. The chemistry between the two is undeniable, and the moment quickly escalates. In the episode, Elsa and Ennis share their first kiss under the moonlight. The moment can be considered the starting point of the duo’s romantic relationship.

Although neither Ennis nor Elsa directly addresses their situation, it is pretty clear that the two enjoy each other’s company. They are attracted to each other, and their first kiss cuts down the long-simmering romantic tension between them. Elsa and also spend the night together but do not sleep with each other. Therefore, it seems that both want to pursue a romantic relationship and not just a casual fling. However, Elsa and Ennis are yet to express their love for each other. The young couple likes to live in the moment and takes things in their stride. Therefore, it will be interesting to see how their romantic storyline will play out in the coming episodes.

