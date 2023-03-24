Are Irina and Micah From Love is Blind Still Friends?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ is a reality series that people worldwide love. Known for its unique format and engaging turn of events, it has become a favorite among the fans of the dating show genre. The social experiment allows participants to find their potential spouses and can even serve as a bonding experience for cast members as they go through the process. In season 4 of the show, we saw a friendship emerge between Irina Solomonova and Micah Lussier as they go through multiple dates. However, the subsequent events left many doubtful regarding their connection’s continuation. If you are curious whether the two are still friends, we are here to explore the same!

Irina Solomonova and Micah Lussier’s Love is Blind Journey

Trying to find a life partner within a short amount of time can certainly be a grueling experience. For Irina and Micah, the journey was far from simple, primarily when the people they were interested in were also being pursued by someone else. The two gravitated toward each other in such dire circumstances and formed a genuine connection. Their matching viewpoints regarding other cast members certainly seemed to have helped.

Irina and Micah did a lot for one another as the show continued. From hyping the other person to even eavesdropping on conversations for the sake of their friend, there were a few things that they tried their level best to be each other’s support system. Needless to say, they were both ecstatic to be engaged with the men they wanted. Micah first got betrothed to Paul Peden, followed by Zack Goytowski proposing to Irina.

Yet, things took an unexpected turn after all the engaged couples met each other during their vacation in Mexico. Irina was already struggling because she was not physically attracted to Zack when she first saw Paul, who seemed to check all the boxes for her. This helped her realize that she may have a “type” and made things harder between her and her chosen partner. Besides, Irina spent much time talking to Paul, and the conversations often had a flirty undertone.

With Irina’s eventual split from Zack and her attraction to Micah’s fiancé, the friendship between the two women came under scrutiny as people could not help but wonder if their connection would survive this hurdle. After all, Irina’s interest in Paul was so evident that even Zack could not help but say to her that the guy she was interested in was with her best friend.

Are Irina Solomonova and Micah Lussier Still Friends?

Irina and Micah seem to be at least on amicable terms as of writing. It looks like the two tried to clear things between themselves once they returned from their vacation. Nonetheless, Irina’s actions in Mexico were not the only things that might have been on Micah’s mind. She would have been likely very interested in learning just what Paul thought of the situation and whether or not he, too, was interested in the former’s advances. Interestingly, he also became good friends with Zack on the show, so such a situation might have affected their connection.

From what we can gather, Irina’s relationship with Zack came to a definitive end, with the latter deciding to pursue his bond with Bliss Poureetezadi. Meanwhile, Micah’s relationship with Paul continued to thrive. The two women still follow each other on social media, indicating that they found a stable dynamic between them. However, a lack of active social media interaction continues to make people question what might have happened between Irina and Micah. That said, we wish them the best in their lives and hope they find the happiness they seek.

