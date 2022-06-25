Are Parker Lipman and Chase Chrisley Still Friends?

‘Chrisley Knows Best‘ is a reality series that follows real-estate tycoon Todd Chrisley and his chaotic family. Thanks to their lavish lifestyle and entertaining antics, the Chrisley family has no shortage of fans. The show even has its own spinoff series, ‘Growing Up Chrisley.’ It follows Todd and Julie Chrisley’s oldest son Chase Chrisley and oldest daughter Savannah Chrisley. The younger Chrisleys are just as beloved as any other cast member of the reality series.

During the earlier seasons of the show, Parker Lipman, one of Chase’s friends, was often seen on-screen. Parker is once again in the limelight due to his recent career advancements, and many are curious about his friendship with Chase. If you are in the same boat, we have just the answers you need!

Parker Lipman and Chase Chrisley’s Chrisley Knows Best Journey

Parker Lipman and Chase Chrisley’s friendship was well established when the show first premiered in 2014. The two had a close bond and liked to play pranks as much as possible. Just like Chase, Parker, too, comes from a wealthy background. His parents own massive fast-food chain restaurants in the Southeast USA and are quite well-off. Both Chase and Parker grew near Atlanta, Georgia, and ran in the same circles.

Though Parker did not appear on the show frequently, his friendship with chase still shined through in the few scenes that viewers got to see him. One of the most memorable moments between Parker and Chase took place during the fourth season of ‘Chrisley Knows Best.’ The episode itself was an emotional roller-coaster as it showcased the last moments of the Chrisley family in Georgia before they moved to Nashville, Tennessee.

When you lose your friends in Walmart https://t.co/ZerxZ4BVMN — Chase Chrisley (@ChrisleyChase) August 16, 2015

While Savannah was trying to cheer up her brother Grayson by organizing a farewell weekend for him and his friends, Chase and Parker were buying shoes. Initially, Parker was complaining about spending hard-earned money on shoes before the whole conversation took a bizarre turn. Parker tells Chase that he knows someone who earns money by donating sperm. He then elaborates that the money one can get depends upon the donor’s personality, looks, and intelligence. Later on, both Chase and Parker go to a fertility clinic to learn more about how they can earn money by donating. However, they end up not following through in the end.

Given Chase’s tendency to engage in schemes to earn money quickly, the whole interaction feels quite on brand. The incident also shows just how close the two friends were. However, since the Chrisleys move to Nashville, Parker’s appearance on the show has dwindled, and many are curious to know if the two are still friends. Well, here’s what we know about their current status.

Are Parker Lipman and Chase Chrisley Still Friends?

It seems like Parker Lipman and Chase Chrisley have drifted apart over the years. The two seemed to share a good bond while the Chrisleys lived in Georgia. However, they have not been seen with each other within the last few years of writing, nor have they been a part of each other’s social media. There is no reason to believe that the drift was intentional or a result of any particular incident. It is more likely that when Chase moved to Nashville, his and Parker’s friendship simmered down.

As of writing, Chase is in a happy relationship with Emmy Medders, and the two often feature in each other’s Instagram posts, though Chase and Emmy did split up for a brief period. However, things are not quite right for the reality star in the family department as his parents, Todd and Julie, have been charged with several federal crimes. Chase was spotted dropping off groceries and other necessities at his parents’ house during Todd and Julie’s house arrest.

Meanwhile, Parker has made his breakthrough in the entertainment industry thanks to ‘Buckhead Shore,’ a spinoff of ‘Jersey Shore.’ The reality series follows nine adults as they spend their summer together. The first season of the MTV show was lensed at Parker’s lakehouse in Buckhead, Georgia. The season saw his ex-girlfriend, Katie Canham, and his new girlfriend, Savannah Gabriel, in the same house, leading to a very awkward situation for Parker. We wish Parker and Chase the best in their lives and hope they have a great future ahead.

