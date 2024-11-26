Armani Ortiz to Make Feature Directorial Debut With ‘Otra’

Armani Ortiz, renowned for his collaborations with Tyler Perry, will bring his storytelling prowess to the big screen! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the filmmaker will make his feature directorial debut with the new-age Latino musical movie ‘Otra.’ Principal photography for the project will start in Atlanta, Georgia, in May 2025. Ortiz also wrote the screenplay. The film’s cast is currently under wraps.

The plot of ‘Otra,’ which translates to “Other,” follows Javier, whose life is tragically cut short in a car crash. In his final moments, he is overwhelmed by regret, especially because he never experienced true love. This sorrow can be traced back to when his girlfriend, Melissa, rejected his heartfelt marriage proposal, leaving him yearning for a chance to do things differently. His guardian angel, Gabriel, hears his pleas and strikes a deal with him. Javier can revisit three crucial moments in his relationship with Melissa to alter her ultimate response to his proposal and save his soul. However, as the Day of Judgment approaches, Gabriel takes away the protagonist’s speech, forcing him to rely on music to win his partner’s heart.

Ortiz is a writer-director known for helming episodes of several of Tyler Perry’s TV shows. He burst onto the scene directing ‘Bruh,’ a comedy series about Black men in their thirties navigating the world of modern dating, and ‘Zatima,’ which follows an endearing couple and the rollercoaster ride of their relationship. The filmmaker is also the creator of BET+’s ‘Perimeter,’ a family drama set against the backdrop of social tensions in 1990s Atlanta.

Ortiz’s directorial credits include ‘Sistas,’ ‘Ruthless,’ ‘All the Queen’s Men,’ and Nickelodeon’s ‘Young Dylan.’ He also co-directed Prime Video’s documentary feature ‘Maxine’s Baby: The Tyler Perry Story’ with Gelila Bekele, chronicling the life of his mentor. Ortiz’s upcoming works include episodes of ‘The Oval,’ Perry’s political soap opera that centers on U.S. President Hunter Franklin and his family as they take up residence in the White House.

Known as the Hollywood of the South, Atlanta boasts a thriving film industry and is the shooting location of most of Ortiz’s directorial works. As ‘Otra’ begins filming in the city, it will likely make use of its diverse range of locations, including vibrant urban environments, historic neighborhoods, and scenic parks. The city’s studio infrastructure, including Tyler Perry Studios, may also support the production to shoot sequences featuring magical realism. Some other musicals and romances shot in Atlanta include ‘Descendants: The Rise of Red,’ ‘The Color Purple,’ Netflix’s ‘Love Is Blind,’ Starz’s ‘P-Valley,’ and ‘Love & Basketball.’

