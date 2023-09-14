Where Was Lifetime’s As Luck Would Have It: Murder for Sale Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

The David DeCoteau directorial, Lifetime’s ‘As Luck Would Have It,’ is a crime mystery series that centers upon Gabbi Luck and the complicated relationship with her detective daughter Lisa Luck. In the third episode titled ‘Murder for Sale,’ the narrative is focused on Kimberley Stark, Gabbi’s longtime friend, who puts her house on sale after residing in it for several years. Things go south when her broker is found dead in the hallway right after the very first open house.

Following the tragic event, Kimberley enlists the help of Gabbi but at first, the case was presumed to be that of a simple burglary gone wrong with only a few leads. But when Gabbi asks some important questions about the case, she points Lisa and her partner Rick in a whole different direction. Given the use of interesting locations in the backdrop, including Kimberley’s house for sale, coupled with some dark and graphic visuals, many of the viewers are likely to be curious about the filming sites of ‘As Luck Would Have It: Murder for Sale.’ If you have been wondering the same, here are all the details you might require!

As Luck Would Have It: Murder for Sale Filming Locations

‘As Luck Would Have It: Murder for Sale’ was primarily filmed in California, particularly in and around Los Angeles. As the production for the debut season of ‘As Luck Would Have It’ was carried out between the months of May and June 2022, the episode titled ‘Murder for Sale’ was also filmed sometime between the two months, probably in the later stages. So, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific locations that feature in the third episode of the Lifetime series!

Los Angeles, California

Almost the entirety of ‘As Luck Would Have It: Murder for Sale’ was lensed in Los Angeles and its surrounding areas as the filming unit made the most of the city’s vast and diverse terrains for shooting purposes. While the exterior scenes were reportedly taped on location in different streets and neighborhoods, the interior portions were recorded in actual establishments and probably on a sound stage of one of the film studios as well. Some of the film studios in and around LA are Raleigh Studios Hollywood, RED Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles Center Studios, Paramount Studios, and Universal Studios.

Moreover, you might be able to spot a few local attractions and buildings in the backdrop of a few exterior parts, such as the Los Angeles City Hall, the Hollywood Sign, Venice Beach, Olvera Street, and the Griffith Observatory. Apart from ‘As Luck Would Have It: Murder for Sale,’ the locales of the world’s entertainment capital have been featured in numerous movies and TV series, including ‘The Godfather,’ ‘The Little Things,’ ‘True Detective,’ and ‘The Rookie.’

As Luck Would Have It: Murder for Sale Cast

In episode 3 of the Lifetime series, Jackée Harry reprises the role of Gabbi Luck once again. Given her successful acting career and her portrayal of some popular roles in different movies and TV shows, many of you might recognize her face. She features in ‘The Clean Up Woman,’ ‘The Dirty 30,’ ‘Ladybugs,’ ‘The Nick at Nite Holiday Special,’ ‘The Perfect Mate,’ ‘The Search for Secret Santa,’ and ‘The Paynes.’

Opposite to her is Mea Wilkerson who portrays Lisa Luck again in ‘As Luck Would Have It: Murder for Sale.’ After winning The Best Female Actress in a Leading Role for ‘Mirandy & Brother Wind’ at the age of 19, Mea rose to stardom and bagged roles in various movies, such as ‘The Wrong High School Sweetheart,’ ‘The Wrong Cheerleader Coach,’ ‘Keeping Up with the Joneses,’ ‘Immortal City Records,’ and ‘Below Deck Deceit.’

Apart from these two lead actors, the episode consists of other cast members in supporting roles, including Ricco Ross as Michael, Tom Arnold as Captain Taylor, Doug Rogers as Rick Anderson, Helene Udy as Kimber Leigh, Dorian Gregory as Doctor Nolan, Meredith Thomas as Denise Philman, Duke Van Patten as Jonathan Stark, and Bourke Floyd as Joe Parillo. Moreover, Robert Brian Wilson (Steven Stark), Alana Walker (Robin), Gabi Feingold (Gail), Bailey Kai (Laura Baxter), Daniel Joo (Jay Freeman), Avery Ashton (Casey), and Tyler Price (Donna Kaplan) feature in key roles as well.

