Ashley Benson to Star in Murielle Telio’s JOMO

Ashley Benson will headline the cast of Murielle Telio’s feature film ‘JOMO.’ The filming of the project is slated to commence in Louisville, Kentucky, this month. Telio also penned the movie.

The plot unfolds around Paula (Benson) who, after the passing of her parents, becomes the sole caretaker of her brother Johnny, who has Down syndrome. Balancing her personal life and fulfilling Johnny’s dreams become challenging for Paula. His long-time dream is to move to Band’s Castle Assisted Living, where he can enjoy a fulfilling farm life with peers. However, “when Paula meets the ‘Bad girl’ in town, her and Johnny’s plans get side-stepped,” reads the logline.

Benson graced the small screen as Cara in Prime Video’s thriller drama series ‘Wilderness,’ which delves into a twisted love tale in which a fairy-tale ending quickly morphs into a harrowing ordeal. She took on the role of Caroline Connors in ‘Mob Land’ after portraying Amberson Girl in ‘Angry Neighbors’ and bringing Margot to life in ‘The Loneliest Boy in the World,’ a modern fairytale with a zombie twist, blending satire with a celebration of family values and suburban life.

Benson also led the cast of ‘Alone at Night’ as Vicky, portraying a young woman seeking solace after a painful breakup, only to encounter a masked killer in a remote cabin. In the thriller ‘Private Property,’ she played Kathryn, a struggling actress drawn into a complex relationship with her enigmatic gardener, Ben, leading to unexpected revelations about his true identity. Benson’s credits include Hanna Marin in the TV series ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ in which four friends unite to confront an anonymous adversary intent on exposing their hidden truths, all while searching for their missing best friend.

Telio has previously written and directed the short film ‘Larena,’ which explores the experiences of a young woman facing the trials of early adulthood with a touch of misanthropy. As an actress, her credits include Misty Mountains in Russell Crowe and Ryan Gosling-starrer ‘The Nice Guys,’ Mariah in the teen comedy ‘The DUFF,’ and Vanity in Peacock’s ‘The Bay.’

Louisville, the principal location of the film, previously provided the backdrop for productions such as ‘Red Right Hand’ and ‘Desperation Road.’

Read More: Richard Linklater’s Nouvelle Vague Cast Adds Jean-Jacques Le Vessier, Jodie Ruth-Forest, and Jonas Marmy