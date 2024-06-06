Nick Offerman and Gabrielle Union in Talks to Star in Julie Snyder’s ‘Bathing Suits’

Nick Offerman and Gabrielle Union are lining up their next project! The beloved performers are in talks to join Julie Snyder-produced ‘Bathing Suits.’ The shooting of the feature film is set to begin on September 9 in Los Angeles, California, and wrap up in just over a month by October 11, 2024. The director and the rest of the cast are currently under wraps.

The plot of what we can presume to be a comedy-drama revolves around Gwen, an artistic and talented teen whose potential is held back by her narrow-minded school and immature parents. Gwen paints artistic pictures featuring nudity, which the school authorities make her cover up with bathing suits if she wants to attend the prestigious Art Camp. Joe is a disreputable strip club owner but a loving father to Gwen. He offers to pay for her art school but asks that she gather dirt on her promiscuous and alcoholic mother, Dora, for their custody battle.

As the narrative progresses, Gwen finds comfort in her friendship with William, a nerdy Black teenager raised by white parents who seeks to create an advocacy group for people like him to learn about their African-American roots. William inspires Gwen to fight back against the school and threaten legal action based on her constitutional right to free speech to keep her nude paintings intact. The two embark on an empowering journey to cherish their independence away from the influence of their squabbling parents.

Offerman is a Primetime Emmy-winning actor who recently lent his voice to Beef Tobin in ‘The Great North.’ The actor portrayed the President in Alex Garland’s adventure-thriller movie ‘Civil War’ and Adam Chestnut in ABC’s sitcom ‘The Conners.’ He can be seen in upcoming productions like the final season of Netflix’s superhero series ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ Dennis Quaid-starrer ‘Sovereign,’ ‘The Smurfs Movie,’ and Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two.’

Gabrielle is a seasoned actress known for essaying Sydney Burnett in ‘L.A.’s Finest,’ Mary Jane Paul in ‘Being Mary Jane,’ and Syd in ‘Bad Boys II.’ She starred in Netflix’s romantic film ‘The Perfect Find’ as Jenna, Apple TV+’s drama series ‘Truth Be Told’ as Eva, and Elegance Bratton’s ‘The Inspection’ as Inez French. The actress is slated to appear in forthcoming projects such as Emma Roberts-starrer ‘Space Cadet,’ ‘White Dave,’ which follows an African-American teen growing up in an all-white neighborhood, and the comedy film ‘Riff Raff.’

‘Bathing Suits’ will be joining several notable productions rolling cameras in and around Los Angeles this year. Prime Video’s immensely popular ‘Fallout’ is slated to begin shooting season 2 in the city in September. The principal photography for the fourth installment of ‘The Morning Show’ will be carried out in LA, along with New York, starting in July. Elisabeth Moss and Kate Hudson’s ‘Shell,’ a thriller set in a dystopian world, wrapped up filming in the City of Angels earlier this year.

