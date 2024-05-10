The Morning Show Season 4 Begins Filming in Los Angeles and New York in July

There is fresh news on the latest season of ‘The Morning Show!’ Filming for the Apple TV series is slated to begin in Los Angeles, California, and New York in July 2024. Since season 3, the satirical drama has been helmed by Charlotte Stoudt, who works on the scripts in tandem with actresses and executive producers Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

The show follows the lives of the reporters and staff who work on the morning show at UBA, with each season keeping in step with real-world news and events. Power politics within the company, aspiring reporters challenging the hierarchy, and insightful social commentary are hallmarks of each season of the series. With season 4, ‘The Morning Show’ is expected to deliver on previously building arcs while factoring in the news and events of the 2024 Presidential Election.

“The show lives in a very particular zone, Biden is really president. You can’t invent Supreme Court justices or say Putin’s been overthrown,” said Stoudt in an interview. “You’re always wondering if some current event will ambush your season and make it irrelevant, but that’s just an occupational hazard of this show.” Since its debut season airing in 2019, ‘The Morning Show’ has been a top performer for Apple TV+ and has secured a dozen award wins. Billy Crudup, who essays the UBA president, won an Emmy Award in 2020 for his performance, while Aniston won the SAG Award in the same year.

The fourth season was reportedly green-lit in April 2023, months before the premiere of season 3. However, the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strikes delayed shooting for the new season, shifting its filming schedule to July 2024. Stoudt took over the reins of the production after completing ‘Pieces of Her,’ a Netflix mystery mini-series about a woman uncovering her mother’s dark past and the truth behind her childhood. Stoudt initially garnered acclaim for her writing on Showtime’s espionage thriller show, ‘Homeland.’

Jennifer Aniston, who acts out Alex Levy in the show, talked about enjoying the creative process behind the scenes and finding the work quite fulfilling. “We thrive and it’s quite — dare I say it — easy,” she explained in the aforementioned interview. “It’s such a pleasant set to be on. We love to communicate. We love to work stuff out, and we don’t just shove stuff under the rug. There’s no stone left unturned in a creative decision. We all put our heads together. There’s something so wonderful about trusting in your co-workers to know that if five people tell you look sick, then I’m gonna lay down, I’m gonna put my sword down on this one.”

Los Angeles is currently home to a range of interesting projects, including season 2 of ‘Based on a True Story,’ season 5 of ‘For All Mankind,’ FX’s ‘Grotesquerie,’ and Elizabeth Banks and John C. Reilly’s ‘Dreamquil.’ New York is in similarly high demand as a filmmaking hub and is hosting Jessica Biel’s ‘The Better Sister,’ the Bob Dylan biopic, ‘A Complete Unknown,’ Elizabeth Olsen and Charles Melton’s ‘Love Child,’ and Tim Robinson’s ‘The Chair Company.’

