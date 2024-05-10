1923 Season 2 Starts Filming in Austin, San Antonio & Galveston This Summer

Filming for the second season of ‘1923‘ is slated to commence in Austin, San Antonio, and Galveston this summer. This western drama show from Taylor Sheridan stands as both a prequel to the Paramount Network series ‘Yellowstone‘ and a sequel to ‘1883.’

In the season 1 finale of ‘1923,’ Jacob’s feud with Banner and Whitfield intensifies, while Teonna faces the aftermath of her run-in with Renaud’s priests. Spencer and Alexandra navigate their ongoing struggles abroad. The episode doesn’t revisit Alex and Arthur’s confrontation but focuses instead on Teonna’s increasingly violent journey. Her cousin, interrogated by Renaud, is found dead, leading her father and Hank’s son Pete to join her in flight. However, their pursuers, now joined by Renaud, are hot on their trail. Meanwhile, Jacob faces financial woes and a confrontation with Whitfield, while Spencer and Alexandra find themselves embroiled in a dramatic confrontation aboard a ship bound for London. Amidst escalating tensions, Spencer is arrested, and Alex is confined to her cabin as the season concludes with uncertainty and looming threats for all involved.

In the upcoming season 2 of ‘1923,’ viewers can expect the Dutton family to face new challenges amidst the ongoing range war. With Donald Whitfield now holding the Yellowstone ranch’s property tax, the Duttons’ future hangs in the balance, forcing them to consider drastic measures to regain control of their land. Elizabeth grapples with the emotional aftermath of her miscarriage, adding depth to her character arc. Meanwhile, newlyweds Alexandra and Spencer must confront the repercussions of Arthur’s death, which are likely to linger into the new season. Spencer’s character development takes a significant turn, as hinted by Brandon Sklenar, promising a “different man” in the upcoming episodes. As Cara’s letter to Spencer suggests, there are looming threats and challenges ahead, hinting at a season filled with tension and uncertainty for the Dutton family.

For the upcoming season, viewers can expect the return of key cast members, including Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, Brandon Sklenar as Spencer Dutton, and Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton. Also expected to reprise their roles are Darren Mann as Jack Dutton, Michelle Randolph as Elizabeth Strafford, Jerome Flynn as Banner Creighton, Robert Patrick as Sheriff William McDowell, and Aminah Nieves as Teonna Rainwater. Timothy Dalton as Donald Whitfield and Sebastian Roché as Father Renaud are also slated to return.

In recent times, Austin has been showcased in productions such as ‘Walker’ and ‘Hypnotic,’ while San Antonio has served as the backdrop for projects like ‘The Poison Rose‘ and ‘The Challenger Disaster.’ Additionally, Galveston has recently provided the setting for ‘Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom.’

