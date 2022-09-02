Is The Poison Rose (2019) Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed?

‘The Poison Rose’ (also known as ‘Eye for an Eye’) is a crime thriller film directed by George Gallo and Francesco Cinquemani. It stars John Travolta, Brendan Fraser, Famke Janssen, and Morgan Freeman in the lead roles. The film tells the story of Carson Phillips, an alcoholic private investigator investigating a missing person’s case. However, he is soon embroiled in an intricate web of lies and suspects.

The story unfolds against the backdrop of a picturesque Texas small town and is grounded in reality. Therefore, viewers must wonder whether the film is based on actual events and where it was filmed. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the inspiration behind ‘The Poison Rose’ and its filming locations!

Is The Poison Rose a True Story?

No, ‘The Poison Rose’ is not based on a true story. The film is an adaptation of author Richard Salvatore’s novel of the same name. The book was first published in 2018 and was co-written by Salvatore with Jay Brandon. The book’s story follows a footballer turned private investigator Carson Phillips who returns to his Texas hometown and investigates a missing person’s case. The book is a classic whodunnit mystery that embraces the elements of the noir genre. The same is evident in its film adaptation Salvatore wrote along with Francesco Cinquemani and Luca Giliberto.

Like any other murder mystery, the narrative revolves around the concept of a “perfect crime,” as the culprit tries to evade law enforcement. However, the film mixes mystery with engaging drama and emotional conflicts. Therefore, the film is rooted in reality and has a grounded approach to film noir elements. As a result, viewers might find the movie similar to popular films such as ‘Mystic River‘ directed by Clint Eastwood. Ultimately, ‘The Poison Rose’ is a fictional movie that tells a dark and twisted story that is rooted in the noir genre.

The Poison Rose Filming Locations

‘The Poison Rose’ is primarily set in Galveston, Texas. However, the movie was primarily filmed in the state of Georgia. However, some scenes were also shot on location in Texas and Italy. Principal photography on the project likely started sometime in May 2018 and was wrapped by the year’s end. Let’s take a closer look at the movie’s exact filming spots!

Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, the oldest city in Georgia, is the primary filming location of the movie. The cast and crew shot scenes on location at the iconic Forsyth Park located at 2 West Gaston Street. Some sequences were filmed at Factors Walk, the historic cobblestoned street in the city.

Coastal Empire Beer Company, a craft brewery situated at 79 Ross Road in Savannah, and Quality Inn Midtown, located at 7100 Abercorn Street, also feature in the film, along with other local stores and landmarks. Popular films such as ‘Forrest Gump,’ ‘Baywatch,’ and ‘Ford v Ferrari‘ were also filmed in the city. Savannah is known for its serene countryside aesthetic and cultural heritage.

Richmond Hill, Georgia

The filming of the movie took place at Richmond Hill, a city in Bryan County, Georgia. It is a part of the Savannah Metropolitan Statistical Area. The city matches the eerie, small-town vibes of Galveston, Texas. Richmond Hill is primarily an industrial town and relies on several businesses for its economy. Therefore, the city is an ideal filming spot for the movie.

San Antonio, Texas

The cast and crew visited San Antonio to film some portions of the movie. San Antonio is the second-most populous city in Texas and is known for its Spanish-oriented culture. It is a popular filming destination, and films such as ‘Spy Kids,’ ‘Battleship,’ and ‘Miss Congeniality‘ were shot in the city. San Antonio is also a popular tourist location, and popular spots include the Alamo, River Walk, Emily Morgan Hotel, and Tower of the Americas.

Rome, Italy

Rome, the capital city of Italy, is one of the final destinations the film’s cast and crew visited for shooting scenes. It is one of the oldest and most culturally rich cities in the world. Rome is known for its natural beauty, architecture, art, and nightlife.

It is one of the most famous tourist destinations in the world, and local attractions include the Colosseum, St. Peter’s Basilica, Castel Sant’Angelo, Trevi Fountain, and the Pantheon. Hit films such as ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Red Notice,’ and ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ were shot in Rome.

