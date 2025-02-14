Beast Games Season 1: Where Are the Top 10 Players Now?

Throughout its ten episodes, Prime Video’s ‘Beast Games’ delivered a series of thrilling challenges, where a thousand contestants competed for a record-breaking $5 million cash prize—the highest ever in reality TV history. The stakes soared even higher in the finale when the contestants managed to push the prize pool to $10 million. The show’s first season became truly unforgettable, not only due to the intense competition but also because of the fascinating interpersonal dynamics and diverse strategies that put various skills to the test.

Jeffrey “Jeff” Randall Allen Continues to be an Advocate for a Rare Disease

Jeffrey “Jeff” Randall Allen had an outstanding run throughout the season and earned praise for his honesty and integrity. He upheld it from start to finish and it made his victory bery well-deserved. He began his professional journey after graduating from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. Over the years, he has worked with several organizations, including FoxHollow Technologies, AccessClosure, and Cardinal Health. His last corporate role was as Head of Sales at Pine Park Health, which he left in 2024.

Currently, Jeff serves as the Vice Chair on the Board of Directors at the Association for Creatine Deficiency. He is also the founder of 0718 Cares, an initiative he launched in January 2023. Since January 2024, he has also been the Principal at LUCA, an organization dedicated to providing medical products and services to underserved communities. Jeff resides in Palo Alto, California, with his wife, Jennifer Allen, and their two sons, Jack and Lucas Allen. His passion for social causes stems from his son Lucas’ diagnosis with Creatine Transporter Deficiency (CTD), a rare genetic disorder. As a dedicated advocate, Jeff has pledged to use his prize money to help fund research for a cure for his son’s condition.

Twana is Not Just a Professional Wrestler But Also Dabbles in Many Other Ventures

Twana Barnett emerged as one of the most admired contestants of the season, earning widespread respect for her resilience and leadership. Though she narrowly missed winning the title in the final round, she gave it her all and left a lasting impression. She began her career as a professional wrestler in 2019 with Women of Wrestling (WoW). After earning her IFBB Pro Card, she adopted the name “The Beast” and remains a popular figure in the wrestling world.

Beyond that, she is also an EMT and set medic and has lent her expertise to various TV shows and films—both behind the scenes and in front of the camera. Adding to her diverse skill set, she has recently ventured into tattooing and piercing, laying the foundation for a potential business in the industry. Through it all, her long-standing relationship with her husband, Mike Ferguson, has been a cornerstone of support. The couple will soon be seen together in the upcoming film The Blackout, set for release in 2025.

Gage Gallagher Wants to Pursue His Passion for Music

Gage Gallagher made the most of his time on the season, using a mix of luck, strategic manipulation, and bold gameplay. He fully embraced the competitive spirit of the show and was the risk-taker who flipped the coin that ultimately doubled the prize money to $10 million. As one of the final three contestants, he chose to take a $1 million bribe and exit the game. A man of few words, Gage used to work as an ambulance EMT. Before that, he had experience as a tennis instructor at the Professional Tennis Registry (PTR) as well. He resides in San Clemente, California, and has expressed interest in pursuing music professionally now that he has some financial freedom. He has also said that he would like to explore projects in the content creation industry and has some ideas for it. He is also a travel enthusiast and has been to places like Costa Rice and Hawaii, and he will definitely be doing more of those in the near future.

Yesenia Hernandez Jaime Loves Taking up Adventurous Activities in Her Free Time

Yesenia Hernandez Jaime secured her spot among the top four contestants by playing a quiet and reserved yet strategic game. In the round where she was eliminated, she chose to rely solely on herself and had no regrets when things didn’t go her way. Her career began in 2016 when she trained as a medical assistant at Taller San Jose Hope Builders, where she remained until 2017. She then joined Xpress Urgent Care in Santa Ana, California, as an extern before moving on to her current role as a Medical Assistant at UCI Medical Affiliates in Costa Mesa. Beyond her professional life, Yesenia is an active individual who enjoys spending time outdoors, often hitting the court to play baseball and soccer. She is also deeply family-oriented, with a particularly close bond with her nephew, for whom she would do anything.

Emma Values the People Who Are Her Biggest Cheerleaders

Emma Nelson was widely recognized for playing an honest and respectable game throughout the season. Even her fellow contestants acknowledged her integrity and praised her for it. However, as the competition grew tougher, she was eliminated in the first round of the finale. She graduated from Western Michigan University in 2020 and is currently pursuing a career as a content creator. Lately, she has been focusing her content on her experience on the show, which has significantly boosted her visibility and engagement across platforms. Emma has been in a long and loving relationship with her husband, Tyler Nelson, since they married on October 20, 2022. Her motivation for winning the prize was to support her parents and her twin sister, Andie David. Though she didn’t take home the prize, they remain her top priority, and she continues to celebrate her relationship with them every day.

Courtney Ferris is Juggling Many Roles as a Creative Professional Today

Courtney Ferris‘ commitment to truthfulness and strong morals helped her navigate several challenges throughout the competition. Her fellow contestants recognized these qualities and voted her into the top six. However, she was eliminated in the first round of the finale. A multifaceted creative professional, she seamlessly balances multiple roles. Whether in front of the camera as a model or behind it as a videographer and photographer, she has built an impressive portfolio, contributing to numerous projects. Her talent has led to collaborations with athletes, entertainment executives, and corporate clients, resulting in some of her finest work. Beyond her creative pursuits, Courtney has successfully built her own brand, establishing herself as a prominent social media influencer. With nearly 35,000 followers, her content consistently garners attention and has fortified her presence in the digital space.

Michael Robert House Has Found His Calling as an Actor, Model, and a Stuntman

Whether it was leading his team through intense physical challenges or prioritizing himself when seizing money from a $1 million pit, Michael Robert House did whatever it took to advance in the competition. Unfortunately, he fell short of making the top six and exited the game with $223,000. Michael later moved to the Czech Republic to pursue his dream of becoming a punk rock musician, earning recognition as Syco Mike or Mugshot Mike while fronting the band Pipes & Pints. By early 2020, he had settled in Los Angeles, California, shifting his focus to acting and modeling. He is now also working as a stuntman, represented by Daily Talent Agency and Wendt Talent.

JC Gallego Iori is a Proud Father to Two Sons

JC Gallego Iori made it clear from the beginning that his goal was to win money and provide a comfortable life for his family. However, when he took $650,000—going against an informal agreement among the contestants—he faced criticism. In the next round, he was not voted forward and had to leave the game. He has built a long and successful career, holding senior positions at top firms like JPMorgan Chase Bank before transitioning to the insurance industry in 2010. After working at Alliance United Insurance and The Auto Club Group, he now serves as a Claims Customer Service Representative Manager at Aspire General Insurance. He lives in California with his husband, Joseph, and their two sons—Preston, who is six years old, and Ashton, who is four.

Brittney “Queen” Thornton Has Established Herself as a Strong Media Personality

Brittney “Queen” Thornton was one of the top 10 contestants, and despite nearly being eliminated in the Train Elimination challenge, she fought hard to stay in the game. However, luck was not on her side in the race for the top six, and she had to leave the competition. She began her career in the media industry in 2017 as a radio personality and has since built a strong personal brand. Over the years, she has established herself as a host, actress, and weight loss social media influencer, crafting her success step by step. From walking red carpets to interviewing notable personalities and even modeling due to her growing visibility and confidence, Brittney is a true powerhouse and an inspiring force to be reckoned with.

Patrick Carroll Jr. Has Changed Careers and is Working in a Corporate Agency

Patrick Carroll Jr. had an impressive run on the season, utilizing several unexpected strategies. One of his boldest moves was choosing not to take a single dollar from the $1 million pot, hoping it would work in his favor. However, this left him without any leverage, and he was not voted into the top six. From the early 2010s until 2021, Patrick pursued a career in acting and modeling, signing with multiple agencies. He earned three acting credits and appeared in commercials for major brands like John Varvatos, Rag & Bone, and Ralph Lauren. After shifting career paths, he earned an Associate’s Degree in International Business, Trade, and Commerce from Trident Technical College. He now works as a Senior Logistics Account Executive at Total Quality Logistics and resides in Charleston, South Carolina.

