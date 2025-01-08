Beauty in Black Season 2 Starts Filming in Atlanta and Chicago in February

Tyler Perry‘s Netflix show will head back to its familiar stomping grounds! The filming of the second season of the drama series ‘Beauty in Black‘ will start in Atlanta, Georgia, and Chicago, Illinois, in February. Perry, who wrote and directed the first installment, will pen and helm the upcoming episodes.

The first season ends with a group of masked men attempting to rob Horace’s safe while holding Kimmie and Angel hostage. However, Horace kills them before they can leave, turning his doubts on Kimmie and Angel for orchestrating the robbery. The pair take the blame for the heist and spill the beans about their desire to break out of their shackles by starting a new life with his fortunes. Meanwhile, Mallory struggles to reconcile her feelings for Calvin, her chauffeur, with her inherent business-led mindset. Although her relationship with him becomes progressively more intimate, she pushes back against his confession, allowing her elitist perspective to take precedence.

As the installment concludes, it is revealed that Mallory has another problem on her plate. The haircare empress attempts to bribe Lena, who has information concerning the former’s firm that may turn out to be detrimental in the long run. She and her brother-in-law, Roy, try the same tactic of offering her a job at the company to buy her silence, which faces opposition from their target’s moral stance. The finale then offers a plot twist as Kimmie discovers that her sister, Sylvia, has been kidnapped by Body, who feels threatened by the former’s influence at the club. The latter drives her car into Body at a motel parking lot and traps her between two bumpers.

While Body’s fate remains a mystery, Kimmie still has to rescue her sister, Sylvia, and ensure no harm has come to her following the former’s attempts to assert dominance over the protagonist. The second season will likely provide clarity concerning several intriguing developments, including Jules’ role in the robbery of Horace’s safe, Sylvia’s safety, and whether Rain recovers from her surgery without any complications. Additionally, Lena’s role may be pivotal going forward as she can be the lynchpin for Mallory’s empire crumbling down on itself.

As the narrative remains poised for more intriguing twists and turns, we can expect Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Debbi Morgan as Olivia, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Ricco Ross as Horace, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, and Richard Lawson as Norman in the sophomore installment. They may be joined by Julian Horton as Roy, Tamera “Tee” Kissen as Body, and Terrell Carter as Varney.

The returnees may also include Shannon Wallace as Calvin, Joy Rovaris as Gillian, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, Xavier Smalls as Angel, Ashley Versher as Lena, and Ursula O. Robinson as Delinda.

Atlanta and Chicago also served as the filming locations for the first season of the show. While the former remains Perry’s go-to entertainment production hub, especially as the home to his studio, Tyler Perry Studios, the latter previously provided the backdrop for the filmmaker’s ‘Mea Culpa.’

