‘Birding With Benefits’ in the Works at Hallmark

Hallmark will soon be home to another novel adaptation! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the production giant has greenlit the movie ‘Birding With Benefits,’ based on Sarah T. Dubb’s eponymous novel. Filming will begin in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, British Columbia, on May 12 this year. Michael Robison will helm the project. The cast is under wraps.

The story follows Celeste, a newly divorced woman who is finally able to put herself first and seeks adventure. Her endeavor eventually lands her in the company of John, a guy totally into birds. He was looking for a partner for Tucson’s biggest bird-watching contest, his stepping stone toward building his own guiding business. Celeste has no idea about birds, but John is a patient guy and a great teacher, and the more time they spend together, the more their chemistry is strengthened. However, as their time together starts ending, they must decide if their temporary partnership can turn permanent or if they were just “birding with benefits.”

Hallmark has adapted many novels by bestselling authors into its movies. A promising one among them is Roger M. Bobb’s ‘Royal-ish,’ which is based on the romantic novel ‘Once Upon a Royal Summer,’ by Teri Wilson. It follows a young lady named Lacey (Nichole Sakura), who entertains kids at an amusement park dressed as a princess. One day, she befriends 8-year-old Rose, a real princess, and is subsequently recruited by her handsome father, Prince Henry (William Moseley), to travel to their kingdom and be the new governess. The time they spend together turns into gossip while Henry finds himself conflicted regarding his feelings for Lacey.

Another popular book adapted into a movie is Angie Ellington’s novella ‘Autumn at Apple Hill.’ The eponymous movie, directed by Sean Geraughty, stars Erin Cahill and Wes Brown. It follows Elise, a recently divorced woman, trying to keep her grandparents’ inn from shutting down. While looking for ways to do so, she meets Luke, who is in town for vacation, and this includes meeting an old friend whose business he helped set up. He agrees to help Elise, and in the process, a romance slowly brews between the two.

Both Vancouver and the Lower Mainland are Hallmark’s preferred filming locations. ‘The Wish Swap,’ ‘Sugarplummed,’ and ‘Confessions of a Christmas Letter’ were filmed in Vancouver, while ‘Return to Office’ and ‘The Next Christmas Classic’ were shot in the Lower Mainland.

