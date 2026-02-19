Denis Villeneuve’s Bond 26 to Reportedly Start Filming in the United Kingdom this October

After years of waiting, the next Bond movie is finally getting into production. Director Denis Villeneuve will begin shooting the yet-untitled 26th Bond movie in the United Kingdom in October this year. There are reports that Jacob Elordi has been approached to play the part in the Amazon-MGM Studios project. If he is cast, he will be the second Australian actor to play the iconic spy after George Lazenby, who was cast in ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.’ Steven Knight, the creator of ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘House of Guinness,’ wrote the story, which is under wraps.

Denis Villeneuve is the director of popular movies like ‘Prisoners,’ a psychological thriller starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal; ‘Sicario,’ a crime thriller featuring Emily Blunt, Benicio del Toro, and Josh Brolin; the sci-fi movie ‘Arrival,’ starring Amy Adams and Jeremy Renner, ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ which stars Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, and the epic sci-fi ‘Dune’ movies, which have Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, and Javier Bardem, among others. Next in line for Villeneuve is ‘Dune: Part Three,’ which will be released on December 18, 2026.

Jacob Elordi garnered worldwide acclaim for his performance as the Monster in Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Frankenstein.’ His latest role was in Emerald Fennell’s ‘Wuthering Heights,’ where he starred opposite Margot Robbie. Other movies he has been a part of include ‘Saltburn,’ ‘Priscilla,’ ‘On Swift Horses,’ and the ‘The Kissing Booth’ franchise. He was also seen in the shows ‘Euphoria’ and ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North.’

Daniel Craig took his final bow as James Bond with ‘No Time to Die,’ at the end of which Bond dies. The movie, the fifth to feature Craig, was released in 2021 and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It remains to be seen how Villeneuve, who is known for his unique visual storytelling, approaches the spy genre. Considering he made ‘Sicario,’ the next Bond movie may be the darkest yet.

