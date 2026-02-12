Halle Berry’s ‘Red Card’ Starts Filming in South Africa and Morocco in April

Halle Berry’s next feature will take her to two picturesque countries. The filming of the action thriller ‘Red Card’ will take place in South Africa and Morocco starting in April this year. Djimon Hounsou and Scott Eastwood are also cast. Joel Souza will direct, based on a story by George Gallo and Nick Vallelonga.

The plot follows Max Elmi (Hounsou), a veteran ranger battling poachers in Kenya, who joins forces with Dane Harris (Eastwood), a tenacious special agent on a team led by FBI supervisor Amanda Bruckner (Berry), working with international law enforcement to fight trafficking rings abroad. When Max’s son, a talented soccer player, falls prey to a deceitful sports agent and disappears into the criminal underworld of North Africa, Max stops at nothing to find his child. Dane, however, has trouble deciding how far he’s willing to go. Their odyssey takes them from the quiet Maasai villages of Kenya to the simmering streets of Casablanca in Morocco.

Halle Berry recently starred in Bart Layton’s heist thriller ‘Crime 101,’ alongside Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, and Barry Keoghan. Before this, her feature projects were the survival thriller ‘Never Let Go’ and the action comedy ‘The Union,’ both of which came out in 2024. We will next see the Academy Award-winning actress in Ellie Foumbi’s drama ‘Fleur’ and Roseanne Liang’s action thriller ‘Maude v Maude,’ opposite Angelina Jolie.

Djimon Hounsou was last seen as psychopathic surgeon Dr. Kezian in Darren Lynn Bousman’s horror movie ‘Twisted.’ Before that, we saw him in ‘A Quiet Place: Day One,’ Zach Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon’ movies, and the biographical sports drama ‘Gran Turismo.’ Among his other upcoming projects are ‘Highlander,’ in which he will share the screen with Henry Cavill and Dave Bautista, and Tommy Wirkola’s thriller ‘Shiver,’ which will also feature Phoebe Dynevor and Costa D’Angelo.

Scott Eastwood’s recent performances as an actor are in the rom-com ‘Regretting You,’ the action movie ‘Stolen Girl,’ co-starring Kate Beckinsale, the thriller ‘Tin Soldier,’ also featuring Jamie Foxx and Robert De Niro, and the crime flick ‘Alarum,’ also starring Sylvester Stallone. His upcoming project is Kari Skogland’s ‘Wind River: Rising,’ about a U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service tracker investigating a case of ritualistic killings in the Wind River Indian Reservation. The movie is a spiritual sequel to ‘Wind River,’ a crime thriller starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. The cast also includes Jason Clarke, Alan Ruck, Gil Birmingham, and Kali Reis.

Joel Souza’s notable directorial projects include the Western thriller ‘Rust,’ starring Alec Baldwin and Travis Fimmel; the crime drama ‘Crown Vic,’ starring Thomas Jane; and the mystery thriller ‘Break Night,’ starring Jared Abrahamson.

