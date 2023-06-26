Bradley Cooper’s Is This Thing On? Starts Shooting in September 2023

The shooting of Bradley Cooper’s third directorial venture ‘Is This Thing On?’ is slated to begin in September 2023. Cooper will also star in the film with long-time friend Will Arnett, who wrote the movie with Mark Chappell. The cast of the film also includes Emily Blunt. Although the production of the film is planned to commence, the locations are yet to be revealed.

Arnett turned in the script of the film before the WGA strike began. Cooper is expected to work on the same along with Arnett and Chappell after the strike concludes. No details concerning the plot of the film are released yet. Due to the ongoing strike, the chances of the production getting postponed cannot be ruled out as well. Along with Cooper and Arnett, the Fox Searchlight film is produced by Kris Thykier through Archery Pictures. John Bishop serves as the executive producer.

Cooper is currently engaged with the post-production of Netflix’s biographical film ‘Maestro,’ which revolves around the life of eminent musician Leonard Bernstein. The actor, who portrays the titular character, also directed, co-produced, and co-wrote the film. Cooper’s recent credits include James Gunn’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Nightmare Alley,’ Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘Licorice Pizza,’ etc. He is also one of the producers of Todd Phillips’ ‘Joker’ sequel ‘Joker: Folie à Deux.’ Cooper’s directorial debut ‘A Star is Born’ received eight Academy Award nominations and won one.

Arnett, who is known for his performance as George Oscar “G.O.B.” Bluth II in ‘Arrested Development,’ recently served as the executive producer of Peacock’s upcoming series ‘Twisted Metal.’ He also lends his voice to the titular character of ‘BoJack Horseman.’ Arnett’s most recent credits also include the documentary ‘SmartLess: On the Road,’ which follows the North American tour of the former, Sean Hayes, and Jason Bateman’s podcast ‘SmartLess.’ The actor plays Alex Magnussen in Taika Waititi’s upcoming biographical sports film ‘Next Goal Wins.’’

Emily Blunt will be joining the film’s production after portraying Kitty Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and Liza Drake in David Yates’ ‘Pain Hustlers.’ Blunt’s other recent credits include Amazon Prime Video’s Western series ‘The English’ and Jaume Collet-Serra’s Dwayne Johnson-starrer ‘Jungle Cruise.’ Mark Chappell and Arnett are joining hands together again after co-creating Netflix’s comedy series ‘Flaked.’ The British comedy writer also wrote the 2022 film ‘See How They Run,’ starring Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, and Adrien Brody.

