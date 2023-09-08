Caleb Landry Jones’ Harvest Has Begun Filming in Scotland and Germany

The filming of Caleb Landry Jones-starrer ‘Harvest’ has begun in Scotland and Germany. The film is based on Jim Crace’s 2013 novel of the same name that follows an English village on the cusp of the agrarian revolution. When three outsiders arrive and encroach on their traditional way of life, the villagers must confront fear and change.

The production of the film is currently taking place in Scotland and Germany. Scotland, owing to its scenic locations, historic landmarks, and varied weather, has earlier hosted the filming of a number of films and television shows, including ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ ‘Good Omens,’ ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘The Dark Knight Rises,’ ‘Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,’ and ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.’

Germany is also a preferred location of production for several filmmakers, who make use of its diverse landscapes and modern infrastructure to shoot a variety of projects. The country has previously facilitated the filming of ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ ‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ and ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.’

The film is helmed by Athina Rachel Tsangari. The Greek filmmaker made her feature directorial debut in 2000 with the film ‘The Slow Business of Going,’ and went on to direct the 2010 comedy-drama ‘Attenberg,’ and the 2015 comedy film ‘Chevalier.’ The latter was named the Best Film at the 2015 London Film Festival. Tsangari has also worked as a director on several short films, as well as on TV shows ‘Borgia,’ ‘Trigonometry,’ and ‘Upload.’

As of now, only Caleb Landry Jones is revealed as the cast member. The actor is known for his performances in the Academy Award-nominated films ‘Get Out,’ and ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.’ His titular role in the 2021 biographical film ‘Nitram’ earned him several accolades, including the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival. Landry Jones’ latest film, ‘Dogman,’ premiered at the 80th Venice International Film Festival in August 2023. The actor also made appearances on the television shows ‘Breaking Bad,’ ‘Twin Peaks,’ and ‘Friday Night Lights.’

‘Harvest’ is produced by Ken Loach and Rebecca O’Brien of Sixteen Films. The company has earlier handled the production of the 2012 comedy-drama ‘The Angels’ Share,’ the 2016 Palme d’Or winner ‘I, Daniel Blake,’ and the 2019 drama film ‘Sorry We Missed You.’

