3 Best Cate Blanchett Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Australian actor and producer Catherine Élise Blanchett began her career on stage before moving on to television and finally making her feature film debut in 1997 with ‘Paradise Road.’ The following year, Cate was propelled to international stardom, starring as Queen Elizabeth I in the biopic, ‘Elizabeth.’ With films such as ‘The Aviator,’ ‘Notes on a Scandal,’ ‘Blue Jasmine,’ and ‘Carol’ under her belt, she quickly became a favorite among critics and won numerous accolades. Cate has also been associated with big-budget franchises like ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Indiana Jones,’ and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She continues her work on stage and on television, and has been the recipient of honors, including being appointed Chevalier of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French government in 2012, and a Companion of the Order of Australia in 2017. If you wish to dive into films featuring Cate Blanchett on Netflix, the following list will guide you through.

3. Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022)

Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson reimagined the Italian classic ‘The Adventures of Pinocchio’ by Carlo Collodi in ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.’ The stop-motion animation film sets the story in the period between the First and Second World Wars, when Italy saw the rise of fascism. Gepetto, a woodcarver, creates a puppet boy who is brought to life by the Wood Sprite. He gets the name Pinocchio for being made out of pine wood, and turns out to be extremely mischievous and disobedient. Fed up with his antics, Gepetto decides to send the boy to school. Thus begins Pinocchio’s adventures that help him discover his place and purpose in the world. Cate Blanchett lends her voice to Spazzatura, the monkey assistant of the villainous puppet master Count Volpe in the movie. You can watch the dark fantasy musical here.

2. Don’t Look Up (2021)

Directed by Adam McKay, ‘Don’t Look Up’ follows grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who makes the startling discovery of a large comet set on a collision course with Earth. With the help of her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio), Kate figures out that the size of the comet is big enough to trigger a mass extinction. Terrified, they rush to the authorities to take immediate action, only to be met with indifference by President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her sycophantic son and Chief of Staff, Jason (Jonah Hill). As they try to make the information public on a broadcast news program hosted by Brie Evantee (Cate Blanchett) and Jack Bremmer (Tyler Perry), they simply get laughed out of the studio, as precious time runs out. View the sci-fi political satire black comedy here.

1. Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle (2018)

Based on ‘The Jungle Book’ by Rudyard Kipling, ‘Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle’ retells the story of Mowgli (Rohan Chand), a human child who grows up in a forest in India, away from human civilization. Being raised by a pack of wolves, he becomes friends with the animals living in the wild, who also eye him with great wonder. Mowgli learns the ways of the jungle under the guidance of the wise black panther Bagheera and the fun-loving bear Baloo. However, the forest is not without its dangers, and none is more threatening than the ruthless Bengal tiger, Shere Khan. As Mowgli grows up, he notices the human settlement on the edge of the forest, and starts to have conflicted feelings about his place in the world. Cate Blanchett lends her voice to the Indian python Kaa, one of Mowgli’s mentors in the film. Stream the Andy Serkis directorial on Netflix.

Read More: All Brie Larson Movies and Shows on Netflix