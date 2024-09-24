CBS Pilot ‘DMV’ Starts Filming in Montreal in November

A new CBS project is set to enter production in the City of a Hundred Steeples! The filming of the comedy pilot ‘DMV’ will start in Montreal, Québec, in November. As announced earlier, Dana Klein created the project based on a short story by Katherine Heiny. Tim Meadows leads the cast.

The pilot is a single-camera workplace comedy about a group of people working at the DMV. It depicts the challenges of a job most people dread. Set in an environment where customers are already frustrated before they arrive, the lovable staff members navigate their minimum-wage roles while relying on one another for support. Meadows will portray Gregg, a former high-school-teacher-turned DMV examiner. Eager to expedite driving tests and get through the day, he possesses a sharp eye to keenly observe those around him. He carries a sardonic outlook on life, feeling somewhat defeated and yearning for retirement.

Meadows was last seen on the big screen in the modern remake of ‘Mean Girls.’ He also had guest roles in shows like ‘Grimsburg’ and ‘Life & Beth.’ The actor appeared as Brett in ‘Dream Scenario,’ which follows an ordinary man whose life spirals when strangers begin seeing him in their dreams. Meadows spent a decade playing John Glascott in the sitcom ‘The Goldbergs.’

Klein recently wrote an episode of ‘Dinner with the Parents’ and created ‘9JKL,’ which explores a period in Mark Feuerstein’s life when he lived in apartment 9K, nestled between his loved ones’ apartments. She is also the mind behind ‘Friends with Better Lives,’ a comedy about six friends in their 30s who believe each other’s lives are better than their own. Her other notable credits include ‘Friends‘ and ‘Becker.’

‘DMV’ is CBS’ first single-camera comedy pilot since 2022, when ‘The Hug Machine’ failed to move forward as a series. For the upcoming season, the network’s new comedy lineup consists of two multi-camera shows: ‘Poppa’s House’ and ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,’ a spinoff of ‘Young Sheldon.’

Montreal has previously hosted the filming of several high-profile projects, including ‘Beau Is Afraid‘ and ‘Scream VI.’

