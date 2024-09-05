Alicia Silverstone to Star in AMC/Acorn TV’s ‘Corked’

After ‘Reptile,’ Alicia Silverstone is set to feature in another murder mystery! The Cinemaholic has learned that the actress will headline AMC/Acorn TV’s crime drama series ‘Corked.’ Dublin, Ireland, will host the project’s filming, starting on September 16 and concluding on December 6. Christina Ray, Aaron Martin, and Mike O’Leary wrote the show, with Molly McGlynn on board as the director.

The plot centers on a divorce attorney named Fiona Furey (Silverstone), who travels to Cork from Los Angeles to uncover the truth behind her long-estranged father’s murder. She tries to unravel the mystery with a briefcase filled with cryptic and mysterious clues he left for his daughter.

Silverstone recently lent her voice to Sissy-Chrissy in the animated comedy ‘Gracie and Pedro: Pets to the Rescue.’ She stars as Robin in the disaster comedy ‘Y2K,’ which follows two high school misfits who decide to crash the last big party of the century on New Year’s Eve in 1999. The film premiered at the 2024 South by Southwest and is scheduled to be released on December 6, 2024.

Silverstone starred as Judy Nichols in Netflix’s murder mystery ‘Reptile,’ which revolves around Tom Nichols, a tough New England detective who relentlessly pursues a complex case where nothing is as it seems. The actress’ upcoming projects include Justin Kelly’s thriller ‘Pretty Thing’ and the Patrick Wilson-led ‘Tunnels.’

Aaron Martin’s recent work includes the crime thriller ‘Guess Who,’ in which a family gathering takes a deadly turn when a psychotic killer, following an unusual tradition, arrives with a single target in mind. He is also the creator of Chiller/Netflix/Shudder’s anthology series ‘Slasher,’ in which serial killers leave a trail of carnage while their intended victims struggle to survive, and Netflix’s science fiction drama ‘Another Life.’

Christina Ray has written several episodes of the popular murder mystery series ‘Murdoch Mysteries.’ Her writing portfolio also includes the detective drama ‘Hudson & Rex,’ which follows Detective Charlie Hudson and his canine partner, Rex, as they solve crimes together. Additionally, the screenwriter wrote Lifetime’s ‘Circle of Deception,’ another crime mystery. Michael O’Leary’s past credits include Tubi/Popstar! TV’s ‘The Bay.’

Dublin is a popular filming location in Europe, having hosted the production of projects such as the AppleTV+ series ‘Bad Sisters,’ ‘The Quiet Girl,’ and ‘The Wonder.’

