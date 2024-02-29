Chaske Spencer to Star in James Wan’s Peacock Series Teacup

Chaske Spencer has joined the cast of James Wan’s Peacock series ‘Teacup.’ The filming of the project has begun in Atlanta, Georgia. The show, characterized as a horror thriller, is penned by Ian McCulloch. Spencer will share the screen with Scott Speedman and Yvonne Strahovski.

Set in the heart of rural Georgia, the upcoming series, inspired by Robert McCammon’s novel ‘Stinger,’ delves into the lives of a disparate group facing an ominous and mysterious threat. As the unfolding crisis thrusts them into an unforeseen alliance, these individuals must navigate the challenges of survival and confront the unknown forces that threaten their existence.

Spencer recently featured in Marvel’s superhero series ‘Echo,’ portraying the character Henry Black Crow Lopez. The actor also played Eli Whipp in the TV series ‘The English,’ starring alongside Emily Blunt. Additionally, Spencer appeared in the movie ‘Wild Indian’ as Teddo. His popular credits include Dominic Masters in ‘Blindspot,’ Jace Montero in ‘Jessica Jones,’ and Chayton Dockery in ‘Sneaky Pete.’

Speedman has been portraying Dr. Nick Marsh in ABC’s medical series ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ His previous roles include Barry “Baz” Blackwell in TNT’s crime drama ‘Animal Kingdom,’ Lang Dotrice in David Cronenberg’s horror drama ‘Crimes of the Future,’ Matthew Engler in Netflix’s ‘You,’ and Jack Sinclair in ‘Best Sellers.’

Strahovski gained recognition for her performance as Serena Joy Waterford in Hulu’s acclaimed series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale,’ which also earned her two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film. The actress’ recent roles include Sara in the comedy film ‘Scrambled.’ She also starred alongside Chris Pratt in ‘The Tomorrow War,’ taking on the role of Colonel Muri Forester.

McCulloch’s prior writing credentials include episodes of shows like ‘Deputy,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ and ‘Chicago Fire.’ Wan’s latest endeavors involve co-writing and directing ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’ He was also involved in the production of ‘M3GAN’ and ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It.’ Additionally, he took on the dual role of writer and director for the horror film ‘Malignant.’

