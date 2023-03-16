Cheat Season 1 Winners: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Cheat‘ is an interesting game show that encourages its contestants to cheat in order to gain an advantage. However, good observational skill is also rewarded as the one with the highest number of correct accusations saves themselves from elimination. Eventually, the finale witnesses two contestants squaring off against each other, and the last one standing is crowned the winner.

Each episode of ‘Cheat’ introduces four new contestants, making it a treat for viewers. It is also quite interesting to witness how each participant draws up their own strategy for success. Well, with season 1 now behind us, let’s dive in and find out where the winners are at present, shall we?

Where Is Yasmina Ossai Now?

Yasmina appeared on episode one of the game show, and even though 83% of her answers were cheated, she walked away with 31,000 pounds in prize money. Readers will be surprised to know that Yasmina previously had a career in law, but her love for fashion encouraged her to launch her brand, Mina Novski, in 2019. Currently, Yasmina resides in London, United Kingdom, where she works as the Head Designer and Creative Director of Mina Novski. Besides, she even takes pride in helping others come to terms with their uniqueness through her brand, and we wish her the best for the coming years.

Where Is Obi Now?

Obi proved himself a force to be reckoned with in episode 2 when he sailed into the finals using his immense trivia knowledge. Besides, his ability to brush off accusations and observational skills helped Obi walk away with 42000 pounds. At present, Obi resides in Greater London, England, specifically in the town of Bromley, and has built up a wonderful life surrounded by his loved ones. Moreover, he earns a living as an event bartender and is pretty popular in his field.

Where Is Nicolette Bidwell Now?

Although Nicolette faltered initially, she took the fight to her opponents in round two and even earned the title of lead cheat hunter. In the finals, she was able to spot one of her opponent’s cheats, which helped her win 19000 pounds in prize money. Currently, Nicolette works as an EMEA Talent Partner with Google Cloud and is responsible for recruitment to Google Cloud Data Analytics throughout the United Kingdom and Ireland. Besides, she is based out of London, United Kingdom, and we hope success never eludes her in the future.

Where Is Shakina Queenie Stewart Now?

Shakina was the underdog of her episode as her opponent, Dani, was determined to book a berth in the finals by becoming the lead cheat hunter. However, in the finals, Dani provided a wrong answer, which automatically eliminated her and awarded Shakina 37000 pounds in prize money. At present, Shakina resides in Birmingham, England, where she earns a living by working in recruitment. We are also happy to report that Shakina is a proud mother to her wonderful son, Jackson, and is also a part of the false eyelash brand, Lashes Of Confidence.

Where Is Success Ariyibi Now?

Although Success was confident about his chances of winning the game show, his opponents considered him easy to read. However, this proved to be a fatal mistake as a wrong accusation in the finals handed Success 26000 pounds in prize money. While Success is originally from Romford, he currently seems to reside in Coventry, England, as he is pursuing a Bachelor of Applied Sciences degree in Politics & International Studies with Global Sustainable Development from the University of Warwick. Additionally, he works as a Young Advisor for Chatham House and is interning with Volvo Financial Services. Besides, readers will be glad to know that Success considers himself a part of the Coventry-based jump squad, The Jump Society, and hosts the podcast ‘Redefined Gospel Sounds.’

Where Is Kieran Now?

Kieran came onto the show with the intention of winning, which clearly showed in his confident answers. While he found it easy to get into the finals, Kieran faced a tough fight against Karina, who seemed to be the favorite. However, fate eventually preferred Kieran, and he was able to walk away with 44000 pounds in prize money. Once filming wrapped, Kieran returned to everyday life and embraced privacy. Even though he prefers to keep his personal life under wraps, we do know that he currently resides in Romford, England, where he earns a living as a research manager.

Where Is Indi Singh Now?

Indi’s charming and down-to-earth nature made him an immediate hit with fans, while his trivia knowledge made it easy for him to enter the finals. In the finals, he squared off against Ramisa, who ended up making an incorrect accusation. Hence, Indi was handed 22000 pounds in prize money. Currently, Indi is employed as a Banker, but he is interested in fashion and has built up a reputation in the modeling industry. Additionally, he has an immense following on social media, especially Instagram and TikTok, which allowed him to take up numerous online brand deals. We also know that the ‘Cheat’ star currently resides in Leicester, England, and is involved with Enzo, UK’s first cologne-based beard oil.

Where Is Frazier Christie Now?

While Frazier earned worldwide fame by appearing on ‘Cheat’ episode 8 and taking home the prize money of 38000 pounds, readers would be surprised to know that he is a professional rower and has represented Great Britain in the sport. In fact, apart from competing in the Poznan World Cup 2017 and the European Championships 2017, Frazier also traveled to Sarasota, Florida, with the Great Britain team to participate in the 2017 World Rowing Championships. At present, Frazier owns and operates his own company, Freerider Co., which he co-established in April 2017. Besides, we are happy to report that Frazier, a resident of Henley-on-Thames in Oxfordshire, is happily engaged to Scarlett Williams.

Where Is Reco Junior Now?

Reco decided to depend on his observational skills, which proved beneficial as he confirmed his spot in the finals by becoming the lead cheat hunter. Besides, when facing Jeanette in the finals, Reco attempted a double bluff, which caught his opponent unaware. Hence, Jeanette falsely accused Reco of cheating, and the latter was awarded 31000 pounds in prize money. At present, Reco owns and operates his fitness and self-defense academy, Reco’s Fitness & Self Defence, in Canary Wharf, London, England. Besides, he is a certified Krav Maga instructor and frequently models on the side. Readers would also be interested to know that Reco runs RecoJunior Properties, a property investment firm, and we wish him the best for the future.

Where Is Gemma Hill Now?

Gemma’s observational skill was second to none as she earned the title of lead cheat hunter in the first and second rounds. Such a performance helped her confirm her place in the finals, and Gemma did not miss a beat when she made a correct accusation against her opponent, allowing her to walk home with 45000 pounds in prize money. From the looks of it, Gemma currently resides in West Midlands, United Kingdom, where she earns a living as a radio host. In fact, she hosts the show ‘Drive’ on Heart Radio and is also employed by Orion Media Ltd as a radio presenter. On the other hand, Gemma co-founded MagnetEyez, a vegan-friendly magnetic lashes company, and is happily married to Rob Howard, with whom she shares a daughter.

Where Is Joseph Machta Now?

While Joseph’s trivia knowledge helped him get to the finals, his opponent ended up providing a wrong answer, allowing him to win 40000 pounds in prize money. At present, Joseph resides in Finchley, England, and is known as one of the topmost pediatric doctors in the city. He is employed by The Royal London Hospital, Barts Health, as a Paediatric Gastroenterology Registrar and is also a part of the pediatric parody band, ColdSpray. We are also happy to report that Joseph is happily married, and we hope happiness never eludes him in the years to come.

Where Is Alex Now?

Although Alex was pretty nervous initially, he soon built up his confidence and appeared to be a promising contestant. Moreover, he proved his worth while facing Aaron in the final and walked away with 20000 pounds in prize money. Like a few other ‘Cheat’ contestants, Alex prefers privacy and keeps his personal life under wraps. However, from the looks of it, he currently resides in Leicestershire, United Kingdom, and earns a living as a fashion buyer. While on the show, Alex mentioned that his job requires him to deal in luxury and designer goods, and we hope he achieves success in all his future endeavors.

