Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor’s ‘The Spot’ Starts Filming in New York in January 2026

Clair Danes and Ewan McGregor will soon arrive in the Empire State for their joint venture. This is because New York has been chosen as the filming location for ‘The Spot,’ an upcoming thriller series from Hulu, in which the two actors will star. Principal photography is scheduled to take place between January 12 and May 21, 2026. Ed Solomon is the creator, writer, and showrunner. Ariel Kleiman will direct it.

The plot revolves around a successful surgeon (Danes) and her school teacher husband (McGregor), who think that she might be responsible for a child’s hit-and-run death. As they desperately try to find out if there is any truth to their wonder, their quest spirals into a web of dark secrets and suspicion. The strength of their relationship is tested as they are forced to confront the possibility of betrayal and guilt.

Claire Danes’s notable roles include Carrie Mathison in ‘Homeland,’ Angela Chase in ‘My So-Called Life,’ Kate Brewster in ‘Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,’ and Kelly Riker in ‘The Rainmaker.’ Her latest feature film role was Alex Wheeler in Silas Howard’s ‘A Kid Like Jake,’ co-starring Jim Parsons. We will next see her in the Netflix miniseries ‘The Beast in Me.’ In it, she will play Aggie Wiggs, an acclaimed author who, while coping with the death of her young son, finds an interesting topic for her new book in the form of a new neighbor who was once a suspect in his wife’s disappearance.

Ewan McGregor’s latest performances are as David in ‘Mother Couch,’ a father in ‘Bleeding Love,’ and Raymond in ‘Raymond & Ray.’ He also voiced Cricket in ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.’ As far as TV shows are concerned, we saw him as Obi-Wan Kenobi in Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi,’ Alexander Rostov in Paramount+’s ‘A Gentleman in Moscow,’ and Halston in Netflix’s ‘Halston.’ We will next see him alongside Anne Hathaway in David Robert Mitchell’s sci-fi movie ‘Flowervale Street.’

Some other upcoming projects to be shot in New York are the Netflix series ‘God Mode,’ starring Rosamund Pike, the Peacock crime drama series ‘Superfakes,’ with Lucy Liu in a pivotal role, and ‘Loser,’ a movie starring Angourie Rice and Finn Bennett.

