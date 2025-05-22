Claire Scanlon to Direct ‘The Love Hypothesis’ Next

Claire Scanlon has finally locked her next directorial feature! The Cinemaholic can confirm that she will helm the romantic comedy ‘The Love Hypothesis.’ Filming will take place in Montreal, Quebec, and Palo Alto, California, between July and August 29 this year. Sarah Rothschild wrote the screenplay. The cast is under wraps.

The plot follows third-year PhD candidate Olive Smith, whose calculated theories on love are thrown into a cauldron of chaos after she falls for young hotshot professor Adam Carlsen. She believes that romantic relationships never last, a belief her best friend has been trying to pull her out of. Adam thus agrees to keep their relationship a secret and be her fake boyfriend. Later, after a science conference goes out of control, threatening to compromise Olive’s career, Adam provides the much-needed support. This further complicates things for Olive, who realizes that in order to bring her hypothesis on love to fruition, she must put her own heart under the microscope.

Claire Scanlon has a string of popular TV shows to her directorial credit, including ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Never Have I Ever,’ ‘Acapulco,’ ‘Palm Royale,’ and ‘Miracle Workers.’ She also directed multiple episodes of ABC’s ‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ and ‘Black-ish,’ and Netflix’s ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,’ ‘Unstable,’ and ‘GLOW.’ As far as feature films are concerned, she directed the Netflix film ‘Set It Up,’ starring Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell. The story follows two corporate executives who try to match-make their respective bosses and fall for each other in the endeavor. She also helmed the Prime Video comedy ‘The People We Hate at the Wedding,’ which deals with a group of siblings locking horns at their half-sister’s wedding.

Sarah Rothschild’s sole writing credit for fiction is the Netflix action-comedy movie ‘The Sleepover.’ It centers on a sibling duo who try to rescue their mother, a thief in witness protection tasked with a dangerous job that is supposed to be her last.

Montreal has previously served as the backdrop for ‘Beau Is Afraid,’ starring Joaquin Phoenix, Netflix’s ‘The Recruit,’ and HBO’s ‘Euphoria.’ Palo Alto was a primary filming location for HBO’s ‘Silicon Valley,’ ‘Steve Jobs,’ starring Michael Fassbender, and ‘Yosemite,’ starring James Franco.

