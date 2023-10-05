CODA Director Siân Heder Adapting The Impossible Us For the Silver Screen

Siân Heder, the director of Oscar-winning CODA, has found her next directorial project. She is all set to helm The Impossible Us, an adaptation of Sarah Lotz’s eponymous 2022 novel. The romantic comedy film follows Nick, a ghostwriter, and Bee, who works on repurposing wedding dresses. While Nick is a disappointment to himself and his estranged wife, Bee is a commitment-phobic woman who does not want to get married despite being in the wedding business herself. The filming is expected to begin in early 2024. The production location has not been revealed yet, and the shoot may begin only after the conclusion of the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Nick and Bee are meant to be together, but destiny has other plans for them. Their paths cross when a misdirected email finds its way into Bee’s inbox, and as time passes, their connection deepens. The two eventually decide to meet in person, but when they reach their planned destination, Nick and Bee realize that they found love at the right time, but at the wrong place.

Heder is recognized for writing and directing the 2021 coming-of-age film ‘CODA.’ The comedy-drama, starring Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, and Marlee Matlin, earned her an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay and also won the award for Best Picture. Heder’s other works include the 2016 film ‘Tallulah’ and the Apple TV+ anthology series ‘Little America.’ Speaking about the adaptation, the filmmaker stated, “‘Impossible’ takes an inventive and surprising look at the choices we make and how they have a butterfly effect in shaping who we are. It’s a funny, captivating novel and I’m thrilled to be working with this team to adapt it.”

The film’s cast has not been unveiled as of now. The project is produced by Patrick Wachsberger and Ashley Stern for Picture Perfect Federation; Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill for Black Label Media; and Sherry Marsh for Marsh Entertainment. Wachsberger, who also served as a producer on ‘CODA,’ released a statement about his association with Heder and said, “I am pleased to once again work with the incredibly talented Siân Heder, one of the world’s most promising writer-directors. Along with Ashley, we look forward to developing and producing a romantic comedy for our time with Molly, Trent, and Thad of Black Label as well as Sherry on board to produce.”

The producers of Black Label Media also released a joint statement and said, “We are so excited to re-team with Patrick Wachsberger who we have worked with for many years and collaborated with on such films as ‘Sicario’ and ‘La La Land.’ ‘Impossible’ is an incredible novel and we are thrilled to be working with the wonderfully talented Siân Heder on the adaptation.”

