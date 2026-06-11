Colors of Evil 3 Cast and Plot Theories

Directed by Adrian Panek, Netflix’s ‘Colors of Evil: Black,‘ also known as ‘Kolory zla: Czern,’ is a Polish crime-thriller movie that serves as a loose sequel to ‘Colors of Evil: Red.’ After being transferred from the grim town of Sopot to the quaint, quiet countryside of the town of Trulocz, Prosecutor Leopold Bilski yearns for the investigative thrill that he had gotten used to. However, his wish comes back in the ghastliest of forms when a child is kidnapped, sending waves of terror through the town. At the end of the movie, Bilsk realizes that the kidnapper is a man named Nicki, Chojnacki’s secret son.

Though Bilski puts an end to this before anything worse happens, he still has to watch as the Chojnackis, who perpetrated the child abuse ring, manage to walk out of the entire investigation unscathed. While Netflix hasn’t confirmed a third movie as of writing, the resounding success of the two films makes it highly probable. In the best-case scenario, fans can expect the sequel to be released sometime around 2028.

Colors of Evil 3 Will Likely Complete the Book Trilogy

While Netflix has not announced a third ‘Colors of Evil’ movie as of writing, if and when it is eventually created, we can expect it to follow the plot of Małgorzata Oliwia Sobczak’s ‘Colors of Evil: White.’ As the final entry in her hit trilogy, the book has a much wider scope, directly attempting to shine a light on the darkest shades of crime. This time around, the story is set around Tri-City nightclubs and begins with the mysterious death of a law student. In his attempts to dig out the truth, Prosecutor Leopold Bilski ends up learning more about the trepidatious past of his city, especially in its connections to the mafia network of the 90s. Much like the first two books, ‘Colors of Evil: White’ presents a tale that is mostly stand-alone and can be perfectly adapted into a movie if the creators choose to do so.

While the grand mystery of ‘Colors of Evil: Black’ is largely wrapped up by the end of the movie, there are still a few small loose ends that can be carried over into the next potential film. The largest of these questions remains the fate of Andrzej, who is implied to have been a part of the cover-up. While he boldly proclaims that the court will find him innocent, it is up to Bilski and the evidence he can eventually gather, which should be the ultimate deciding factor. This resolution becomes even more important when we take into account Andrzej’s son, Michal, who was also one of the abuse victims, and demands justice. The true antagonists of the movie, the Chojnackis, are still likely to walk away scot-free because of their connections, and it remains to be seen what, if anything at all, Bilski plans to do about this tragedy.

Colors of Evil 3 Will Likely Retain Some of the Present Main Characters

Given that the ‘Colors of Evil’ film series takes on a new setting and mystery with each installment, a major shakeup in the cast list is expected every time. Thus, it would be easier to map out the characters who remain a constant presence in the narrative, and at the top of that list is Prosecutor Leopold Bilski. While this means that actor Jakub Gierszał is very likely to reprise his role as the protagonist, things are not as concrete when it comes to actor Marianna Zydek, who plays Julia Sarman, Bilski’s new love interest. If she is to make a return, fans can also expect a return from actors Bartosz Zaremba and Beata Ścibakówna, who play Piotrus Sarman, and Mayor Fabiola Burchardt, Julia’s son and mother, respectively.

While the antagonists of a ‘Colors of Evil’ movie never quite show up in the next entry, there is still a small chance of actor Andrzej Chyra returning as Commander Andrzej Pakosz, whose fate is still up in the air. At the same time, there is also a good chance that Bilski’s daughter, Monika Bilski, will almost reappear in the potential sequel, which means a return for child actor Róża Łukaszewicz. Beyond this, fans can expect a number of fresh faces to join the world of ‘Colors of Evil 3’ as new characters, potentially tied to the mafia plotline of Małgorzata Oliwia Sobczak’s ‘Colors of Evil: White.’

Colors of Evil 3 Can Explore Bilski’s Relationship With Julia

While ‘Colors of Evil: White’ introduces a new set of mysteries and characters, not everything is a blank slate for our protagonist, Leopold Bilski. The second movie notably ends with Bilski paying a visit to Julia, which, with the context of their romantic chemistry thus far, does read like a resounding yes to their relationship. However, it should be noted that both characters have vastly different lives and baggage outside of the small town of Trulocz, and whether they are truly compatible down the line can make for a powerful emotional arc running parallel to the mystery. Bilski’s personal challenges in life are a big part of the first movie, but take somewhat of a backseat in ‘Colors of Evil: Black.’ With a potential third movie, fans can expect the trilogy to end on a satisfactory note.

Writer Małgorzata Oliwia Sobczak has often described her work with the trilogy as connected to historical determinism, which explains her interest in the 80s and 90s as a setting. With ‘Colors of Evil: White’ in particular, this interest seems to be at the forefront, since she pens a direct critique of the mafia during that period. While the writer’s books have always been layered in fiction, the third and final entry in this trilogy brings an opportunity to go out with a bang. The film adaptations often add their own twists and turns to the story, and if the third chapter of Bilski’s story is greenlit, they can go all out with their exploration of the systemic roots of crime and evil, as captured during a very particular era.

Read More: Colors of Evil Black: Is Trulocz Based on a Real Town in Poland?