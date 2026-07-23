Dakota Fanning and Mamoudou Athie to Reportedly Star in Cooper Raiff’s ‘Sleight Of Mind’

Dakota Fanning and Mamoudou Athie will reportedly be seen together in an upcoming feature titled ‘Sleight Of Mind.’ The film will be directed by Cooper Raiff, based on a script by Ron Bass. Filming will take place in New Mexico starting this August. Fanning and Athie are the only revealed cast members.

The story follows a guarded woman who, hoping to claim the inheritance she believes is hers, reunites with her estranged father, a once-renowned magician now slipping away to Alzheimer’s disease. What thus begins as a calculated attempt to win his trust evolves into a heartfelt father-daughter reconciliation, forcing the lady to confront an impossible decision: secure her future by taking his fortune, or honor his final wish and let him choose the end of his life.

Dakota Fanning’s latest performances include Jenny Kaminski in the Peacock mystery show ‘All Her Fault,’ and Margo Millet in Apple TV+’s ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles,’ which has been renewed for Season 2. In her upcoming projects list are: Michael Morris’s historical feature ‘The Nightingale,’ adapted from Kristin Hannah’s novel about two sisters living in France who are torn apart at the onset of World War II; and a yet-untitled Apple TV+ thriller series created by Alex Carl about an undercover Treasury agent in a multi-billion dollar conglomerate with criminal tentacles who becomes conflicted between her mission and believing her target, the heir to corrupt power, is worthy of her love.

Mamoudou Athie is recognizable as Dan Turner from Netflix’s ‘Archive 81,’ Elijah in Prentice Penny’s ‘Uncorked,’ and Nolan Wright in Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.’s ‘Black Box.’ Other movies he has been a part of include ‘The Drama,’ ‘Kinds of Kindness,’ ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ ‘The Burial,’ and ‘Unicorn Store.’ He also voiced Inspector Wade Ripple, a water-element character, in the Disney+ Pixar animated movie ‘Elementa.’ We will next see him in Hannah Peterson’s ‘Via Negativa,’ which centers on Father Dan, who goes on a mythic road trip with a wounded coyote, a loaded pistol, and a mission to avenge his best friend. Meeting troubled and fascinating characters along the way. The cast also includes Tony Hale, Young Mazino, Zoë Winters, and Carl Clemons-Hopkins. The movie had its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival this June.

Cooper Raiff is the director of ‘Cha Cha Real Smooth’ and ‘Shithouse,’ and the creator/director of Mubi’s ‘Hal & Harper.’

Read More: ‘The Artful Dodger’ Renewed for Season 3 at Disney+