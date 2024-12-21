Dexter: Is Sadie’s a Real Donut Shop in Miami?

In the second episode of Paramount+ with Showtime’s crime drama series ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ Dexter Morgan impresses his superiors and colleagues by buying them donuts from Sadie’s. The move increases his reputation in the office, especially after it takes a hit upon his attempt to serve them vegetables. The viewers of ‘Dexter,’ the mothership series, may immediately recognize Sadie’s Donuts following its introduction in the prequel episode. Even though the store is not featured in the new series, it appears in the original show, which can even be visited in reality. However, it does not mean that Sadie’s is a real donut shop!

A Real Donut Shop Doubles For the Fictional Sadie’s

Sadie’s is a fictional donut shop created and developed by the writers of the original ‘Dexter’ series. Even though there is an eatery with the same name in real life, it is located in Nigeria rather than the United States. The donut shop appears in the original show multiple times, especially in the eighth episode of the seventh season. In one of the scenes, Dexter Morgan has an imaginary conversation with his adoptive father, Harry, while he is in the shop. Meanwhile, he is followed by Isaak Sirko, the main antagonist of the installment and one of the leaders of the Ukraine-based Koshka Brotherhood.

The production department of ‘Dexter’ used multiple locations to shoot the scenes set in Sadie’s while the show was on air. The important scenes in the seventh season were filmed in Broadway Donuts, which is not even located in Miami. Instead, the ardent admirers of the franchise can find the eatery at 1200 East Broadway in Long Beach, California, another principal location of the original series. The donut store is still in operation and continues to serve happy customers. Many of them expressed how “soft and fluffy” are its donuts, while several others found the owners “understanding and generous.”

The significance of Sadie’s lies in Dexter’s desperate need to fit in. The realization that he is a person with homicidal urges has affected his social skills and interaction or communication patterns. The understanding that he is not like the people around him desperately makes him try to fit in among them. That is why he tries to garner the approval of his colleagues and superiors by buying them fluffy donuts. His plan works as other officers brighten up when they see him with a box full of donuts early in the morning, only for him to end up in their good books.

Read More: Is Christina Milian Pregnant? What is Her Ethnicity?