Is Christina Milian Pregnant? What is Her Ethnicity?

In Paramount+ with Showtime’s ‘Dexter’ prequel ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ Christina Milian portrays María LaGuerta, a committed Miami Metro PD officer who doesn’t hesitate to create enemies to help the marginalized communities in the city. The actress’ version of Lauren Vélez’s character is introduced in the third episode. After her appointment, LaGuerta makes significant progress in a case and impresses Harry Morgan, the adoptive father of the protagonist, Dexter. Ever since the episode was released, several viewers have been particularly curious about Christina being pregnant. Meanwhile, others have set out to explore the performer’s ethnicity, especially since her character’s heritage is a significant part of her story arc!

Christina Milian Was Not Pregnant While Filming Dexter: Original Sin

Christina Milian is not pregnant today, nor was she pregnant during the filming of ‘Dexter: Original Sin.’ The actress, who is also a mother of three, was last expecting a baby in the late 2020-early 2021 period. Christina welcomed her firstborn, Violet Madison Nash, in February 2010, a few months after separating from the latter’s father, singer-songwriter The-Dream. In 2017, she got together with French singer Matt Pokora, and the couple had their first baby, Isaiah, in January 2020. Their second son, Kenna, was born in April 2021. In recent months, Christina hasn’t announced expecting another child, clarifying that she was not pregnant while portraying María LaGuerta.

Christina and her family currently live in Paris, France. “My husband is French, and we’ve been together for over seven or eight years, and for like the last three or four years, we were commuting back and forth every six months,” she discussed her decision to move to the French capital while appearing on ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show.’ “And then we decided to commit to it last year because our kids were going to go to school,” the actress added. Christina celebrates her time with her children by sharing glimpses of their family time through her social media handles.

Even though Christina was not pregnant while filming ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ it wouldn’t have been her first time if she was really expecting. The actress shot Netflix’s romantic comedy film ‘Resort to Love’ while she was pregnant with Kenna. Interestingly, she even kept her pregnancy a secret until the last week of her schedule to ensure that the same didn’t “get in the way” and to prevent anybody from feeling they had to give her any sort of “special treatment.”

Christina Milian is an Afro-Latina With Cuban Heritage

Christina Milian was born in Jersey City, New Jersey, as an Afro-Latina to Don Flores and Carmen Milian, whose families emigrated from Cuba to the United States. While growing up, the actress frequently encountered or confronted questions about her race and ethnicity. “Since early, it’d be like, I’m Cuban, but [people] didn’t get it because I was also brown-skinned, and you usually see a fair-skinned Latino, so it was just like, ‘Oh, what are you? Are you black? Are you white?’” she told HuffPost. “I didn’t feel like I had to make a choice. I am what I am,” the performer added.

Christina has raised her voice for the Latinx community, especially for the Cubans and Cuban-Americans. Despite the questions she has to face, she has always proudly embraced her Latina identity. “As far as Afro-Cuban [goes], I’m finding more and more that there [are] people opening their eyes to seeing that. Latinos come in all colors, all shades. […] We’re still Latinos — that doesn’t change a damn thing. You can tell it’s in the core of our blood,” she said in the same HuffPost interview. As a mother, she has been trying her best to introduce the “flavors” of her culture and heritage to her children through dishes that are rooted in the Cuban community.

In a 2023 interview given to SheKnows, Christina explained how she has been attempting to pass on the nuances of her Cuban heritage to her children through food like her mother did while she was growing up. It is highly important for her to hand over her grandmother’s recipes to her children, even though, as she jokes about, all her husband, Matt Pokora, cares for is salt and pepper as a Frenchman.

