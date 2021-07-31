‘Resort to Love’ is a romantic comedy set amidst the lush natural beaches of Mauritius. A budding pop star reluctantly takes up a gig at a plush tropical resort only to run into her former fiancé in the unlikely corner of the world. To make things worse, he’s there with his new bride-to-be, planning their wedding. Soon, all forms of hilarity and social awkwardness ensue. The film’s ending, as is usually the case with such movies, finds the central characters better off for having gone through the turbulent experience.

However, that’s not to say that they end up together— an aspect that keeps this movie refreshingly different. The musical facets of the film also add to its charm. If you enjoyed the rom-com experience with a tune and a twist, as well as the gorgeous backdrop of the film, we’ve got a couple more that you should definitely check out. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Resort to Love’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Lost in Translation (2003)

Featuring the unlikely central pair of Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson, this romantic comedy offers something different right off the bat. An aging film star and an estranged college graduate bond over their shared feelings of alienation in a luxury hotel in Tokyo, Japan. More somber than most romcoms, the film is nonetheless a fascinating and quirky look at internal emotions juxtaposed by loud western showmanship (Anna Faris‘ portrayal of the character Kelly).

The backdrop also happens to be one of the most interesting and iconic cities in the world. ‘Lost in Translation’ is a deeper emotional dive than ‘Resort to Love’ but equally refreshing and therapeutic if you’re in the mood for exploring the intricacies of the heart.

6. Maid in Manhattan (2002)

‘Maid in Manhattan’ is a light rom-com that checks all the right boxes. A lovely but overworked single mother, a benign and dashing stranger, and all kinds of funny and loving side characters make the Wayne Wang directorial a good choice for a breezy watch. For those drawn to the musical aspects of ‘Resort to Love,’ this film stars Jennifer Lopez in the lead. The confusion and hilarity stemming from mixed identities in the movie will also appeal to those of you who enjoyed the nail-biting scenes where Jason tries to hide his past relationship with Erica from his new bride-to-be.

5. Mamma Mia! (2008)

If you’re leaning more towards the musical aspects of things, ‘Mamma Mia!’ will have you giggling and grooving as it follows a young bride-to-be who invites 3 men to her wedding who could each potentially be her father. Based on Catherine Johnson’s stage musical and songs by the pop group ABBA, the film is laden with romance and features a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Amanda Seyfried, amongst a host of other well-known actors. It is also shot in Greece, making the backdrop as gorgeous as the characters populating it. This film will give you everything you enjoyed in ‘Resort to Love,’ and some happy tears to boot!

4. Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Set amidst the eye-watering beauty of Hawaii, where our heartbroken leading man lands up to get over his breakup, this film creates the perfect setup for romcom hijinx. Sure enough, he soon spots his ex-girlfriend there in the arms of a rockstar. A cast of comedic veteran actors and raunchy humor make this summer romcom truly feel like a vacation, much like ‘Resort to Love.’ The central character leaving their dreary city existence for someplace more exotic is also echoed in this movie.

3. Pretty Woman (1990)

The essential romcom that introduced a generation to unlikely pairings, ‘Pretty Woman’ follows the romance that blossoms between a sex worker and a wall street trader. Leaving behind all the real-world complexities that such an encounter would face, the film is a fun and raunchy adventure that mixes just the right amounts of awkwardness, charm, and laugh-out-loud moments. Much like ‘Resort to Love,’ here too, our leading lady finds herself in a new environment and is quite unsure about whether she has feelings for the man in question.

Both characters also come out of the situation as better people. It won’t be an exaggeration to say that the pairing of Julia Roberts and Richard Gere got immortalized in the romcom hall of fame because of ‘Pretty Woman.’ If you’re one of the few people left to watch this movie, you must add it to your watch list.

2. Eat Pray Love (2010)

With Julia Roberts in a very different role from the previous recommendation on this list, ‘Eat Pray Love’ follows her character, Elizabeth Gilbert, on a journey of self-discovery that takes her well out of her comfort zone and to some truly exotic locations. If you liked watching Erica’s transformation in ‘Resort to Love,’ you will really enjoy watching Liz’s change of heart and mind that ends with her, like Erica, learning some profound lessons about love.

1. Palm Springs (2020)

‘Palm Springs‘ is a romantic comedy where the central couple finds themselves unable to leave each other’s sides. Stuck in a literal time-loop, this movie throws a pinch of sci-fi into its rom-com recipe to bring out some truly interesting flavors. Like ‘Resort to Love,’ this film is set amidst a wedding and features an unlikely pairing that doesn’t seem to work until it just does. The characters in this absurd but entertaining rom-com, too, walk away with some truly profound lessons about life and love, but not before they’ve gone on a hilariously turbulent adventure.

