Where is Dexter: Original Sin Filmed?

Created by Clyde Phillips, ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ is a prequel to Showtime’s ‘Dexter,‘ which itself is based on Jeff Lindsay’s 2004 novel ‘Darkly Dreaming Dexter.’ The Paramount+ with Showtime series dives into the early years of the titular vigilante serial killer as he navigates his inner bloodlust and tries to find a suitable outlet for his aggression with the help of his father, Harry Morgan. Intriguingly, the narrative unfolds against the backdrop of 1991 Miami, Florida, exploring a dark, dreary world full of murder, mystery, and mayhem. However, the series also captures the city’s palm beaches and seaside attractions in a muted environment, juxtaposing the different sides of its protagonist through a bold and abrasive tone filtered through a sunny neighborhood.

Dexter: Original Sin Filming Locations

In a similar fashion to the original series, ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ is primarily filmed in Los Angeles and Long Beach, California, with Miami, Florida also playing an integral role. As the story mainly unravels in the neighborhoods of Magic City, the coastal city serves as an important recording site for a number of scenes, adding more weight and authenticity to its narrative roots. Principal photography for season 1 began on June 5, 2024, and went on for a few months. A combination of filming sites helps weave together a diverse backdrop brimming with interesting details and attractions that add a sense of intrigue to the overall mystery propagating throughout the show. It also creates a familiarity with Dexter’s day-to-day environments as he goes about his nefarious business on the down-low.

Los Angeles, California

The sprawling Southern California city of Los Angeles is known for its glamour and glitz, having served as the center of the movie industry for decades. Its magical allure is yet to diminish and continues to radiate outwards, drawing in diverse populations and a rich tapestry of cultural heritage. Filming for season 1 of ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ predominantly took place in the elegant and bohemian neighborhoods of the city, utilizing its beauty for a number of exterior shots. The scenes were carefully lensed to portray the Miami vibes pivotal to the series and to Dexter’s grounding. The crew was aided by the similar weather patterns and the overall aesthetic of the two cities, particularly their emphasis on open beaches and sunny vistas.

The incredible array of stunning locations around Los Angeles and its cutting-edge filmmaking infrastructure only makes the production team’s work seamless and less time-consuming. The crew also utilizes the services of a studio, namely the Radford Studio Center — also known as CBS Radford Studios — at 4024 Radford Avenue in the Studio City district of Los Angeles to lens some important interior scenes. The availability of a production facility was hugely advantageous, as it allows the team to craft the perfect environment for several dramatic moments. The studio has hosted numerous productions previously, including films and shows like ‘Scream 3,’ ‘Roseanne,’ ‘Seinfeld,‘ ‘Will & Grace,‘ and ‘Young & Hungry.’

Long Beach, California

Long Beach, California, is a staple filming location in the ‘Dexter’ franchise, having served as a notable backdrop for the original series, with many landmark buildings and locations making an appearance throughout the narrative. ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ continues that trend by dipping into the coastal and seaside vibes of the scenic city, which is brimming with stylish urban landscapes and pearly blue ocean views. The contrasting sights add a sense of longing and tone to the place, naturally fitting into the Miami backdrop already gracing the series. As murder victims wash up on the beaches of Miami, the show displays its maritime backdrop, showcasing how closely it resembles the charm and wonder of the aquatic city.

Miami, Florida

With most of the series unfurling in the seedy underbelly and dark backwaters of Miami, Florida, the production team of season 1 had to authentically recreate the city’s unique feel by recording a number of exterior shots in the real place. The city is famed for its vibrant nightlife, cultural diversity, and edgy neighborhoods where seemingly dubious things may be afoot. Those questionable elements are in full flow in ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ as the crew used the conflicting tones of sunny and dangerous to mirror the formative years of the titular protagonist. Miami is a cornerstone of commerce, culture, and arts, which only brings more attention to its picturesque coastal landscape. Other projects filmed in the city include ‘Prison Break,‘ ‘Euphoria,‘ ‘Bad Monkey,‘ ‘Scarface,‘ and ‘The Irishman.‘

