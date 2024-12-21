Dexter: Original Sin Episode 2 and 3 Recap: Dexter’s Second Victim

The second and third episodes of Paramount+ with Showtime’s crime drama series ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ titled ‘Kid in a Candy Store’ and ‘Miami Vice,’ revolve around Dexter Morgan’s first days as an intern at the Miami Metro Police Department. Even though it does not take him long to leave an impression on his superiors, he learns that he needs to tolerate mocking and harmless personal attacks to fit in among his colleagues. His new position opens a world of endless possibilities as he immerses himself in various unsolved murder cases, only to get struck by one. As Harry Morgan and other officials try to solve a high-ranking kidnapping, Dexter sets his eyes on his second target after Nurse Mary! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Harry Morgan and His Colleagues Investigate Jimmy Powell’s Disappearance

After recovering from his heart attack, Harry Morgan returns to his office with his son, Dexter, who gets appointed as a forensic intern at the same workplace. Even though he is not completely happy about the young man’s new job, the officer believes that the appointment may expose the latter to enough blood and gore to satisfy his “urges.” Right after his return, Harry is welcomed by his boss, Captain Aaron Spencer, who is concerned about the disappearance of Judge Powell’s son, Jimmy. Since the judge has sentenced many criminals to prison, he assumes that one of them or someone associated with any of them is behind the crime.

The case takes a turn when the anonymous kidnapper severs one of Jimmy’s fingers and sends it to the authorities as a “message.” Since there is no ransom demand, the officers are clueless about what to make of the finger they receive. Dexter, whom his colleagues and superiors are mocking for being a newbie, does not understand the message either, but he examines the cut correctly and provides his observations to his boss, Tanya Martin. She follows the intern’s assumption and confirms that the finger was severed using garden shears, which is the first true lead in the case. Along with the kidnapping case, Harry is also trying his best to ensure Levi Reed will be convicted of murder.

Harry takes Reed to the courthouse, where the suspect pleads not guilty. After the session is over, the judge asks the officer about Jimmy, only for him to reply that a drug cartel can be behind the kidnapping. Harry knows all about them since he had led a comprehensive investigation into a notorious drug lord in the city in the past. Interestingly, his informant at the time was none other than Laura Moser, Dexter’s biological mother. Harry and Laura were drawn to each other as this investigation progressed, giving birth to an affair as ‘Dexter,’ the mothership series, reveals.

Dexter Morgan Makes a Mistake

Ever since Dexter has come out as a person with homicidal urges, Harry has asked him to be careful. The last thing his adoptive father wants is for him to get captured, which can destroy many lives. Under the guidance of the cop, he has been extremely careful about his actions, but he puts himself at risk by keeping the earrings of his first victim, Nurse Mary. Unfortunately for him, his sister, Debra, finds the jewelry and steals the pair to pawn it. When the storekeeper rejects the item, her friend, Sofia, starts to wear the earrings.

By the time Dexter realizes that the earrings have been stolen, it becomes too late for him to retrieve them easily. Still, Debra is ready to help. All he needs to do is provide her with cocaine for a small house party. When she asks him why he cares about the earrings, he replies that he bought them for his mother on Mother’s Day. Meanwhile, he informs Harry about the predicament, only for him to express his anger. The young man calms his father down and promises to get his hands on the earrings as soon as possible. With Debra’s help, Dexter buys a pair of new earrings to impress Sofia.

Dexter’s plan works as Sofia quickly removes Mary’s earrings to wear the new ones. Even though he manages to retrieve the “trophy,” he ends up with a new girlfriend who kisses him to express her feelings for him. As always, the young man doesn’t respond to the kiss and bids adieu to her by saying he must run an urgent errand.

María LaGuerta Introduces Herself to Harry Morgan and His Colleagues

While Harry Morgan and his colleagues immerse themselves in the Jimmy Powell case, María LaGuerta arrives at the office as a new appointment. She is infamous for trying to reform the police department from the inside, even if it means throwing her own colleagues under the bus. As far as she is concerned, her only priority is ensuring justice for the marginalized and minority communities in Miami, specifically since her department does not care a lot about them. She even leaves an impression on Harry with her work ethic, commitment, and intelligence.

Since Harry is busy with several cases, he asks Angel Batista to take Dexter under his wing so that the young man won’t struggle to fit in among other officers. Tanya Martin gives the intern a taste of police work by asking him to delve into several unsolved murder cases, which exposes him to the case of Carla and Rene Carballo. From Batista, Dexter learns that a loan shark named Tony Ferrer killed Carla accidentally while threatening her son about the money he loaned from the former. Since Rene then killed himself, there is no witness to prosecute Ferrer. As he explores the case further, Dexter learns to fit in among his colleagues, starting by bringing donuts for them instead of vegetables.

Dexter Morgan Commits His Second Murder

After learning about the deaths of Carla and Rene Carballo, Dexter starts to hunt down Tony Ferrer. He breaks into the loan shark’s house and goes through the latter’s diary, only to come across several names. The intern runs the names in the system and discovers that they all were harmed one way or another, which makes Ferrer a killer worthy of getting killed by the former. To confirm that the loan shark is the one who killed Carla, Dexter pretends to be a man in dire need of money and loans $500 from him. When he misses the first repayment, Ferrer threatens him with a gunshot.

Dexter compares the bullet with the one discovered in Carla and confirms that both of them are fired from the same gun. He then returns to Ferrer’s house and attacks him when he shows up. After capturing him, the intern ties the loan shark up in a stadium. After exchanging a few words, Dexter kills him and severs his body into several parts. Once the deed is done, he takes the remains to the infamous Allegator Alley, where he also disposed of Nurse Mary’s remains. He believes the alligators will completely eat Ferrer’s body parts, only for him to leave before the reptiles are done. Unfortunately, the alligators do not touch one of Ferrer’s arms, which contains a distinctive ring that can expose his identity if the authorities discover the remains.

Read More: Dexter: Is Angel of Mercy an Actual Hospital in Miami?