David Zayas Confirmed to Star in ‘Dexter: Resurrection’

We haven’t seen the last of Detective Angel Batista yet! The Cinemaholic can confirm that David Zayas will reprise his renowned ‘Dexter‘ character in Paramount+ with Showtime’s upcoming drama series ‘Dexter: Resurrection,’ a sequel to ‘Dexter: New Blood.’ Principal photography for the show will take place from January 9 to April 15, 2025, in Yonkers, New York. Clyde Phillips serves as the showrunner, and Marcos Siega is on board as the director. Alongside Zayas, Michael C. Hall and Jack Alcott will reprise Dexter Morgan and the serial killer‘s son, Harrison Morgan, respectively.

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ will be the third installment in the franchise to feature Zayas as Angel Batista after ‘Dexter’ and ‘Dexter: New Blood.’ In the latter’s finale, the actor delivers a cameo appearance as Angela sends Batista proof that Dexter is the Bay Harbor Butcher. He still has the file on Maria LaGuerta with him as the woman’s death was suspicious, and he finally gets his suspicions confirmed regarding his old friend being a serial killer.

‘Dexter: Resurrection’ is set to follow Harrison, who begins his killing spree after the apparent death of his father, Dexter. Michael C. Hall stated that the series will pick up right after the conclusion of ‘Dexter: New Blood.’

Zayas was recently seen as David Marrero in the FX psychological comedy-drama series ‘The Bear.’ His other notable TV appearances include Antonio Vargas in CBS’ ‘FBI,’ Eduardo Bernal in Hulu’s ‘Shut Eye,’ and Enrique Morales in the HBO prison drama ‘Oz.’ As far as his film credits are concerned, he portrayed Uptown Mike in Jeffrey Scotti Schroeder’s ‘Or Something,’ which centers on two strangers arriving at the same apartment to collect money they are owed.

In addition to the familiar faces, Gillian Anderson and Peter Dinklage have been roped in for yet-undisclosed roles. Anderson is no stranger to crime dramas, having played FBI Special Agent Dana Scully in the FOX series ‘The X-Files’ and Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson in the BBC/RTÉ show ‘The Fall.’ She recently played Emily Maitlis in the Netflix biographical film ‘Scoop,’ a dramatic retelling of the 2019 BBC television interview of Prince Andrew.

Peter Dinklage’s last outing was as Dr. Dillamond in the fantasy drama ‘Wicked,’ starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. It is the first installment of a two-part film adaptation of the eponymous stage musical, which is based on Gregory Maguire’s novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West,’ itself inspired by L. Frank Baum’s ‘Oz’ book series. The actor also narrated Netflix’s ‘How to Become a Mob Boss’ and ‘How to Become a Cult Leader.’

Read More: MrBeast’s Beast Games Renewed For Season 2 at Prime Video