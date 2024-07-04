Dexter: New Blood Renewed For Season 2 at Paramount+

The ‘Dexter’ saga will live beyond the titular vigilante killer, after all! Paramount+ and Showtime have renewed the crime drama series ‘Dexter: New Blood’ for its second season. The filming of the sophomore installment will start in New York on January 6 and last until June 2, 2025. Clyde Phillips, who developed the series as a sequel to ‘Dexter,’ continues to serve as the showrunner.

The first season of the mystery show ends with Harrison Morgan killing his father, Dexter Morgan. Even though Dexter is supposed to kill only those who deserve to die, he breaks the rule by murdering Sergeant Logan to reunite with Harrison. The son then punishes the father by killing him with the latter’s permission. Angela then urges Harrison to disappear from the town to avoid getting caught for the murder. She prepares to take responsibility for the killing while Harrison drives out of town.

The sophomore installment is expected to follow Harrison after he flees to New York City after killing Dexter. He will have to wrestle with his own violent nature, as he, like his father, is compelled to kill as well. “Harrison is such a complicated character and he has within him the seeds of the dark passenger. He’s capable. Look at that takedown of Dexter in the end; what’s in Harrison is that he has to kill this man,” Phillips told Deadline about the character’s future.

“Harrison brings a different perspective to the vigilantism of it all than Dexter did, which was kind of surprising to Dexter. He brings this youthful, optimistic innocence that he and his dad are basically Batman and Robin. Think of every time we take out one of these bad guys how many lives we’re saving that this bad person is not going to kill. Dexter never thought of that. Dexter was only taking out bad guys because that was his code,” Phillips added.

Since Harrison flees from Iron Lake, leaving behind every person he knows, Jack Alcott is the only actor guaranteed to return to season 2. Michael C. Hall may continue to play Dexter despite his character’s death, specifically in flashback sequences similar to how James Remar appears in the original ‘Dexter’ series as Harry Morgan. It will not be a surprise if Julia Jones’ Police Chief Angela Bishop returns to Harrison’s life in the sophomore installment as well.

The renewal of the second season comes after Showtime reportedly canceled the show back in January 2023. The ultimate decision to greenlight the installment can be attributed to the first season’s record viewership, as it drew 8 million weekly viewers across all platforms to become the network’s most-watched series. At the time, Showtime’s priority was the prequel series ‘Dexter: Original Sin,’ which began filming in Los Angeles and Miami last month with Patrick Gibson as the lead.

The prequel series follows Dexter in 1991 in Miami as a student transitioning into a serial killer in training. When his bloodthirsty urges can no longer be ignored, Dexter finds solace and understanding in Harry, who teaches him a code that’s designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to die—all while avoiding getting caught by law enforcement despite him being a forensics intern at the Miami Metro Police Department.

New York is a new location for ‘Dexter: New Blood’ since the first season was mainly shot in Shelburne Falls, Massachusetts. The state has previously hosted the filming of popular projects such as ‘A Quiet Place: Day One’ and Netflix’s ‘Eric.’

