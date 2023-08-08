Did Meryl Streep’s Loretta Kill Ben in Only Murders in the Building? Theories

Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ is a mystery comedy-drama series created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman that follows the trio of Charles, Mabel, and Oliver as they solve puzzling murder cases in their New York City apartment complex. The third season introduces a host of new characters as Oliver gears up for his comeback to Broadway. However, when his lead actor, Ben Glenroy, wounds up dead, another murder mystery ensues. Among the new characters and possible suspects is Meryl Streep’s Loretta. If you are wondering whether Loretta killed Ben in ‘Only Murders in the Building,‘ here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is Loretta?

Loretta Durkin is introduced in the third season premiere of ‘Only Murders in the Building.’ She is an aspiring actress who has dreamed of being a star since her childhood. As a child, Loretta was moved by the theater and performing arts. As a result, she pursued a career in stage acting. However, she faced rejection for years. Her life changes when Oliver Putnam auditions her for a role in his upcoming Broadway play. After a successful audition, Loretta is cast in one of the play’s leading roles. She works alongside the arrogant blockbuster star Ben Glenroy and veteran actor Charles-Haden Savage.

In the series, legendary actress Meryl Streep plays the role of Loretta. Like the character she plays in the show, Streep started her acting career on stage. She made her screen debut in 1977 and gained recognition for her performances in films during the 1970s. Streep has received several accolades across her career, including three Academy Awards, two for Best Actress and one for Best Supporting Actress. She also holds the record for most Academy Award nominations, with 21 nominations. Therefore, it is safe to say that Streep’s acting pedigree contrasts that of her character in ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ adding to the show’s trademark satirical humor. The series also marks the second collaboration between Streep and Steve Martin following the 2009 comedy movie ‘It’s Complicated.’

Did Loretta Kill Ben?

The death of Ben Glenroy is the central mystery of the third season. The actor collapses on the stage during the play’s opening night performance. He is pronounced dead before coming back to life and returning to the Arconia. However, Ben dies a second and final time later in the season 3 premiere after falling down an empty elevator shaft. Later, Charles and Mabel investigate Ben’s murder and meet the late actor’s fanatic stalker Gregg. Through Gregg, Mabel deduces that Ben was holding the handkerchief of the person who killed him. The handkerchief was the same as the ones Ben had gifted the crew members of his play. Thus, it is evident that the killer is someone who worked with Ben on Oliver’s play.

Loretta harboring animosity toward Ben is hinted at during Oliver’s afterparty when Ben announces he survived. Loretta calls out Ben’s problematic behavior, hinting she strongly disdains him. Furthermore, flashbacks reveal that Loretta had dreamed of being a Broadway star since her childhood, and Oliver’s play is her first big break. However, during the first table read, Ben notes Loretta’s inexperience and asks Oliver to fire her. A similar incident occurred between Charles and Ben years ago when the latter was fired from ‘Brazzos‘ because of Charles. Therefore, Loretta’s animosity toward Ben might have grown if he tried to get her fired again.

However, Ben and Loretta likely shared a deeper, more personal relationship before they met on the sets of Oliver’s business. This unexplained dynamic between the two could clearly motivate Loretta to kill Ben. However, as things stand, Loretta’s motivation behind killing Ben directly contradicts her dream of becoming a star since Ben’s death leads to the play shutting down. Nonetheless, since someone working on the play with Ben is the killer, Loretta cannot be ruled out as a suspect just yet.

Read More: Is Ben Glenroy Based on a Real Actor? Is He Dead or Alive?