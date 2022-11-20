Did Walker and Laramie Break Up in Yellowstone?

The admirers of Lloyd and Laramie’s togetherness in Paramount Network’s Western series ‘Yellowstone’ get astounded when she wakes up in Walker’s bed in the third season finale. The fourth season of the show depicts Walker and Laramie strengthening their companionship as a couple despite Lloyd’s hatred towards Walker. Their togetherness, however, gets challenged when Rip Wheeler decides that girls do not have a place in the bunkhouse anymore.

Laramie gets forced to leave the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch with her friend Mia. In the third episode of the fifth season, Laramie returns to the ranch without revealing whether she will be staying for good. Naturally, the uncertainty that revolves around the same must have made the viewers curious about the status of her relationship with Walker. Well, here’s what we can share about the same!

Did Walker and Laramie Break Up?

Walker and Laramie get together when the latter walks away from her relationship with Lloyd. Throughout the fourth season of the show, Laramie cherishes a steamy togetherness with Walker. When Walker and Lloyd’s fights annoy Rip, the custodian of the bunkhouse decides that it is time for the girls to leave the place. Laramie’s departure from the place reminds the viewers that she is not in Yellowstone for good. As a barrel racer, even Laramie wouldn’t want to settle down in the ranch, even for the sake of Walker. Her ambitions as a racer also explain her absence now and then.

However, it doesn’t necessarily mean that Walker and Laramie will break up for good. As of yet, neither of them has given any indication of a wish to part ways. In the third episode of season 5, Laramie even breaks Rip’s rule to be with Walker as they secretly shower together. Walker and Laramie are seemingly not worried about what the future holds for them. They are more invested in the present and they even succeed in maintaining a stress-free relationship. Thus, it is unlikely that they will break up in the immediate future. Having said that, the long-term future of their relationship is a cause for concern.

Laramie’s relationship with Walker doesn’t seem to be any more deeply rooted than her relationship with Lloyd. It most likely will not be difficult for her to walk away from Walker’s life as she does from Lloyd’s. If she encounters another man who succeeds in captivating her during one of her barrel racing events, she may not even think twice about breaking up with Walker. Her free-spirited or carefree nature gives her the freedom to make spontaneous decisions and the same may include her decision to break up with Walker in the future.

In addition, Laramie’s on-and-off presence in Walker’s life may weaken the strength of their relationship. The intensity they enjoy may diminish due to the barrel racer’s absence and the same may even lead Walker to form another casual relationship. Thus, the possibility of their relationship fizzling out cannot be ruled out. Furthermore, Walker’s decisions concerning his future may challenge the survivability of the couple’s companionship. Since the Texas ranch 6666 is a part of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe, Walker may think about leaving Montana and returning to his home state. If that’s the case, his and Laramie’s togetherness may not last long.

In the upcoming episodes, we may see how long Laramie will stay in Yellowstone. If she is just visiting for a brief time, her and Walker’s relationship may get weaken as the season progress. Both of them may need to commit themselves to their relationship if they want to end up together. If they are not ready to do the same, their break-up may become an inevitability.

