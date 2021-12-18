Do Geralt and Ciri End Up Together in the Witcher Season 2? [Spoiler]

Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon, or simply Ciri, the princess of Cintra (Freya Allen), is Geralt of Rivia’s (Henry Cavill) Child Surprise. Their destinies become intertwined on the night of Ciri’s parents’ wedding. Both her parents are believed to have died at sea. When Cintra falls to the army of the Nilfgaard Empire and her grandmother Queen Calanthe dies, Ciri embarks on a journey to find Geralt. By the end of the first season, they meet. If you are wondering whether the two of them remain together, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Do Geralt and Ciri End Up Together in the Witcher Season 2?

For the first time in his life, Geralt has someone to take care of. He always dreaded the fact that he had a Child Surprise and even blamed Jaskier for the situation. But traveling along with the young princess, he gradually warms up to the notion. Although he has been alive much longer than any ordinary human, fatherhood was not something that often crossed his mind. In this, he is somewhat dissimilar to Yennefer, the love of his life, who embarks on quests to find a cure for her infertility. Interestingly, as Geralt confesses to Yennefer later, being with her plays a pivotal role in changing his opinion on fatherhood.

After Geralt and Ciri arrive at Kaer Morhen, the latter initially struggles because she has never been exposed to people like the witchers for a prolonged period. But as time progresses, she grows to care for them, as they do for her, even those who outwardly mock her for her royal birth. She convinces Geralt to let her train and passes through obstacles placed in front of her through sheer stubbornness.

A desire to belong somewhere drives her forward. The problem is that the more she discovers her powers, the more alienated she starts to feel. Triss Merigold, who arrives at the old keep to help Ciri with her powers at Geralt’s behest, becomes afraid of her when she discovers the young girl’s connection with the Elven Ithlinne’s Prophecy. It’s only Geralt and Yennefer who don’t seem to be afraid of her. But even then, Yennefer’s actions, at least initially, are driven by her desire to regain her powers. It’s only when she learns that there are more important things in the world than the ability to cast magic and sacrifices herself to save Ciri that she becomes a mother-like figure for the young princess. She also regains her connection to Chaos.

However, Geralt remains steadfast in his devotion to Ciri and is the first to offer himself as a vessel to the Deathless Mother or Voleth Meir in Ciri’s place. When she doesn’t accept, Gerald implores his fellow witchers to look beyond their grief for their dead comrades because that’s what empowers Voleth and help him bring Ciri back. He eventually succeeds in pulling Ciri out of the illusion that Voleth created in her mind. Ciri also actively chooses to leave the beautiful prison where every member of her family is alive and returns to Geralt.

As season 2 ends, Ciri is part of a new family with Geralt and Yennefer. As the entire continent is now searching for Ciri, the three protagonists decide to go into hiding.

